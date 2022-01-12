Springdale City Council names Mark Cloud to Planning Commission

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday night appointed Mark Cloud of Springdale to the city's Planning Commission.

Cloud is a commercial loan officer at First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas, founder and president of Integrated Solutions Group and owner of the Hello Local retail business, according to a resume given to council members.

Cloud will replace Kevin Parsley, who served on the commission for nine years, including several terms as chairman.

Cloud will fill Seat 2, with a four-year term to expire in 2026.

Mayor Doug Sprouse nominates members for city boards and commissions. The City Council approves them.

The City Council also reappointed James Robert David to a second term on the commission. David will serve in Seat 1 with a four-year term to expire in 2026.

The Planning Commission guides city growth and development, promoting the character and economic stability of the city.

The commission includes nine members and meets at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

The commission last month elected new officers. Dale Tyler will serve as chairman, Shannon Mueller as vice chairman and Ben Peters at secretary.

Other members include Gary Compton, Roy Covert, Payton Parker and Howard Austin.

The council also reappointed Don Gibson to another term on the Public Facilities Board.

He will serve in Seat 5, with a five-year term to expire in 2027.

The five-member Public Facilities Board owns and manages industrial property for the city. The Springdale Chamber of Commerce administrates the work of the board.

James Crouch serves as chairman. Other members are Brent Hanby, Elmer Rodriguez and Rex Bailey.

The board meets at noon the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Springdale Chamber of Commerce building.