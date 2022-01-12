Strong start enough for West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS -- The West Memphis boys ran out to a big early lead and made it hold up at the end for a 50-41 victory over Searcy.

The Blue Devils (9-5, 1-1 5A-East Conference) found themselves down 20-1 last week in a loss at Marion. On Tuesday night, they raced out to a 16-1 lead over the Lions (10-6, 1-1) before Searcy crept back.

"I love the way we started, but we got away from the things we were doing later in the game," said West Memphis Coach Irving Clay.

West Memphis scored the game's first 11 points and got a layup from Davion Ivy with 9 seconds left in the quarter for the 16-1 edge.

Searcy didn't score its first field goal until 5:29 left in the second quarter when Isaiah Carlos, who found the mark often from three-point range in the second half, drove the lane for an easy basket.

West Memphis led 29-17 at halftime, then stretched the advantage to 36-17 with a 7-0 run to start the third quarter.

Carlos hit 3-three pointers in the third quarter as the Lions began to inch their way back. Carlos' three-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer sliced the Blue Devils' lead to 40-28.

In the fourth quarter, shoddy free-throw shooting by the Blue Devils to go along with six turnovers allowed the Lions to make it a two-possession game after Searcy's Cameron Hicks made back-to-back three-pointers to make it 47-41 with 4:34 left.

West Memphis buckled down on defense and held Searcy scoreless the rest of the way.

West Memphis senior Kameron Barnes hit 11 of his team-high 13 points in the first half while senior guard D.J. Barrett and Kearrius Townsend each scored 9.

Carlos led all scorers with 22 points, which included four three-pointers. Hicks made 3 three-pointers for 9 points for Searcy.

GIRLS

WEST MEMPHIS 73, SEARCY 27

WEST MEMPHIS -- The West Memphis girls rode the wave of some hot three-point shooting in the first half to record an easy victory over Searcy.

The Lady Devils drained eight three-pointers in the first half and nine for the game as they jetted out to a 50-13 halftime lead.

"So much of three-point shooting is confidence and that's one part of the game that we have struggled in the last few games," said West Memphis Coach Erica Leak. "We played relaxed tonight and took our time shooting the 3."

West Memphis (8-5, 1-1 5A-East) scored the final 14 points of the first half, then began the second half on a 17-0 run. The Lady Devils led 68-17 at the end of three quarters.

Sophomore Aniyah Price scored a game-high 22 points for West Memphis. Senior Janiyah Tucker had five three-pointers on her way to 21 points. Junior center Clemisha Prackett added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Searcy (2-11, 0-2) got seven points from Eva Roberts to lead the Lady Lions.