Texas Tech punts top-ranked Baylor

WACO, Texas -- Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor's nation-best winning streak at 21 games, getting 12 points and a key three-pointer from Kevin McCullar in a 65-62 win over the Bears on Tuesday night.

The 19th-ranked Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) had their biggest lead at 59-52 when McCullar hit the three from the left corner in front of their bench with 2:39 left, and they held on for their second consecutive victory over a top-10 team.

Adonis Arms had 14 points for the Red Raiders, while Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams had 13 each. Clarence Nadolny had 11 points.

Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each had 17 points for Baylor (15-1, 3-1), which fell two short of matching its own Big 12 record of 23 consecutive wins set two seasons ago. Akinjo's try at a tying 3-pointer hit the front of the rim as time expired.

Baylor was the last Division I team to lose this season. Fifth-ranked USC was also undefeated before a 75-69 loss at Stanford earlier Tuesday.

Davion Warren hit two free throws for the Red Raiders with 22 seconds left before a timeout. Baylor then moved the ball around with Flagler passing to Akinjo, who bobbled the ball at the top top of the key before gathering it and taking a three-pointer that hit off the front of the rim as time expired.

In other games Tuesday involving top 25 teams, freshman Jabari Smith scored a season-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) made four consecutive free throws in the final 54 seconds, lifting No. 4 Auburn to an 81-77 victory over rival No. 24 Alabama. The Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) lost all of a 14-point lead before managing to avoid becoming the third top-5 team to lose on the night. They pushed their win streak to 12 games in the rivals' first Top 25 matchup in 35 years. Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points apiece and Stanford beat No. 5 USC 75-69 for its first win over a top-five team in nearly 15 years. The Cardinal (9-4, 2-1 Pac-12) returned from a nearly three-week break for covid-19 protocols and delivered a big win in a nearly empty arena. Isaiah Mobley scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (13-1, 3-1) and Boogie Ellis added 14. ... Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61. There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived when Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur missed a three-pointer just before the buzzer. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12. Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State (13-3, 1-3). ... Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as No. 18 Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 78-66. The Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) won their 11th straight in the series, and coach John Calipari improved to 22-4 against Vanderbilt with his 797th overall victory. Tshiebwe became the first Kentucky player with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Tayshaun Prince on Dec. 8, 2001, against North Carolina. TyTy Washington Jr. added 15 points for Kentucky. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points to lead Vanderbilt (9-5, 1-2). ... Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night. Texas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) led by 20 points six minutes into the second half. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) cut the deficit to 11 with 5:38 left, but Timmy Allen scored inside for Texas and Jones made consecutive layups to put the Sooners away. Christian Bishop had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 13 points, and Jacob Groves scored 10. ... Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and No. 22 Tennessee overcame a sluggish start to beat South Carolina 66-46. Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 SEC). James Reese led the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2) with 15 points. ... Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 25 Illinois held off struggling Nebraska for a hard-earned 81-71 victory. The Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) have won five straight games and 10 of 11 and are out to their best start in conference play since 2005. Nebraska (6-11, 0-6) has lost nine of 10 and a program-record 21 consecutive against ranked opponents.