UA dean of College of Education and Health Professions in Fayetteville leaving for job at Oregon State

FAYETTEVILLE -- Brian Primack, hired in 2019 as a dean at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will leave for a similar job at Oregon State University.

Primack, 52, has been dean of UA's College of Education and Health Professions since July 1, 2019.

Oregon State University on Monday announced that he will start June 30 as the university's dean for its College of Public Health and Human Sciences.

"Between now and my departure, I'll be working diligently to support the college and ensure a smooth transition to future leadership," Primack said in a statement. He did not respond Tuesday to a voice message, text message or email from a reporter asking about the move.

UA Interim Provost Terry Martin praised Primack in a statement, calling him "a great leader for the college."

Primack arrived at UA from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was dean of the university's Honors College. Primack earned numerous advanced degrees, including a medical degree from Emory Medical School.

UA will later announce a timeline for a search to find its next dean, according to the announcement of Primack's departure.

A fall 2021 enrollment report stated that the college enrolled 4,474 undergraduates and 1,457 graduate students, with no UA college enrolling more graduate students. Students in the college pursue degrees in nursing, public health and education policy, among other courses of study.

Primack will earn a salary of $390,000 at Oregon State, a spokesman said. Upon his hire at UA, Primack earned a salary of $370,000, a total that included $126,000 in endowed funds from private donors and $44,000 from a National Institutes of Health research grant, a UA spokesman said at the time.