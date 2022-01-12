UNDER THE RADAR: Sylvan Hills’ Trey Tippen

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Sylvan Hills’ Trey Tippen.

Class: 2022

Position: PG

Size: 5-7, 145 pounds

Stats: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3. assists and 3.5 steals a game

Assistant coach Roy Jackson on Tippen:

“He’s very smart. He has a very good basketball IQ. He’s really quick. That’s probably one of his strong traits. He’s a really strong on-the-ball defender; good penetrator. He’s like the captain of our team. He’s a really good student-athlete. I think he carries a 3.7 grade point average.”











