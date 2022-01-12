U.S. sees new high in hospitalizations as virus cases grow





The United States surpassed its record for covid-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, with no end in sight to skyrocketing caseloads, falling staff levels and a struggling medical system.

Tuesday's total of 145,982 people in U.S. hospitals with covid-19, which includes 4,462 children, surpassed the record of 142,273 set Jan. 14, 2021, during the nation's previous pandemic peak.

On the positive side, scientists are seeing signals that the omicron wave has peaked in Britain and might soon do the same in the U.S., at which point cases should start dropping dramatically. That's because the variant has proved to be so contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.

But for now, the omicron variant threatens to obliterate the benchmarks. If models of omicron's spread prove accurate, current numbers will seem small in just a few weeks. Disease modelers are predicting total hospitalizations in the 275,000-300,000 range when the peak is reached, probably later this month.

Several states have declared public health emergencies or authorized crisis standards of care, which allow hospitals and ambulances to restrict treatment when they cannot meet demand. Nurses and other hospital staffers continued to fall sick, raising nurse-to-patient ratios in some places to high levels.

[Graphic not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/112usicu]





"Our systems and personnel are under extreme strain, and I'm not sure how long we can sustain it," said Russell Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Omicron still appears to cause less severe illness and fewer deaths, and vaccines and boosters are holding up as bulwarks against both. But the sheer number of cases among unvaccinated people, as well as breakthrough cases, are putting pressure on intensive-care units and hospital covid wards, even as fewer people are in ICUs than during last January's peak.

Throughout the pandemic, deaths have also lagged behind jumps in the number of infections by a few weeks. Those numbers could rise in the days to come.

As of Monday, there were 23,524 covid patients in ICUs nationwide, compared with a record 29,591 on Jan. 12, 2021. About 1,200 hospitals -- just under a quarter -- reported a critical staffing shortage this week, and another 120 anticipated a staffing crisis within a week, according to data kept by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The West is experiencing dire shortages, with 29% of hospitals experiencing a crisis and 32% expecting one this week. The worst-hit states are Vermont and Rhode Island, where more than 60% of the hospitals anticipate staffing crises this week.

In California, 38% of hospitals are in crisis and 43% expect a crisis this week. The state Department of Public Health on Sunday began allowing health-care workers with asymptomatic covid to return to work immediately without isolating. Those who are exposed and asymptomatic need not test or quarantine.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/112fauci/]





Under the temporary guidelines, hospitals must first try to enlist contract staffers and consider changes to nonessential procedures, and infected staffers must wear N95 masks. State officials cited "the critical staffing shortages currently being experienced across the health-care continuum because of the rise in the omicron variant" in making the change.





Sandy Reding, a nurse and president of the California Nurses Association, said that when the new rules were issued, "I had to read it again."

"That they would implement such a process is absurd," she said. "To put an infusion of covid-positive employees into that workforce, we're going to see some devastating impacts."

Jeremy Faust, an emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, compiles county-level data that he said shows that hospital crowding is worse than it appears in some parts of the country. He said the danger of rising ratios of patients to health care providers is situational.

"A team that is used to carrying 8 patients at once can probably safely expand to 10," Faust wrote in an email. "But if the complexity of care means that the team is usually capped at four or five patients, 10 could become a challenge and pose new risks."

Delaware's largest health system, ChristianaCare, announced Monday that it was activating crisis standards of care. In the days leading up to Christmas, hospital leaders warned that they were overcapacity, suspending elective surgeries and treating some patients in hallways. In a statement announcing the rationing, the health system said about four in 10 patients across three hospitals are infected with the virus.

"There's nothing mild about omicron. It's overrunning our hospital, and it's outstripping our ability to provide care such that we have to alter our standards," said Kenneth Silverstein, the system's chief physician executive. "We are seeing sick patients, and we are seeing a lot of them. While the absolute percentage of patients requiring ICU treatment being admitted may be lower, the total number of ICU patients is greater."

UNCERTAINTY

Eventually, "It's going to come down as fast as it went up," said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.

But experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic will unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in Britain and the U.S. is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of misery still lie ahead for patients and overwhelmed hospitals even if the drop-off comes to pass, they say.

"There are still a lot of people who will get infected as we descend the slope on the backside," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas Covid-19 Modeling Consortium, which predicts that reported cases will peak within the week.

The University of Washington's highly influential model projects that the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. will crest at 1.2 million by Jan. 19 and will then fall sharply "simply because everybody who could be infected will be infected," Mokdad said.

In fact, he said, by the university's complex calculations, the true number of new daily infections in the U.S. -- an estimate that includes people who were never tested -- has already peaked, hitting 6 million Thursday.

In Britain, meanwhile, new cases dropped to about 140,000 a day in the past week after skyrocketing to more than 200,000 a day earlier this month, according to government data.

Kevin McConway, a retired professor of applied statistics at Britain's Open University, said that while cases are still rising in places, the outbreak may have peaked in London.

The figures have raised hopes that the two countries are about to undergo something similar to what happened in South Africa, where in the span of about a month the wave crested at record highs and then fell significantly.

"We are seeing a definite falling off of cases in the U.K., but I'd like to see them fall much further before we know if what happened in South Africa will happen here," said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia.

ACTIONS DEFENDED

Meanwhile, top federal health officials Tuesday defended the Biden administration's efforts to protect Americans as they faced withering accusations from lawmakers about scarce coronavirus tests and confusing guidance on how people who tested positive could return to normal life.

Joined by the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration before the Senate Health Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, called the wave of omicron cases a "massive, unprecedented surge."

"This is an extraordinary virus, the likes of which we have not seen even close to in well over 100 years. It is a very wily virus," one that has "fooled everybody all the time, from the time it first came in, to delta, to now omicron," he said.

"We're doing the best we possibly can," he said.

"It's hard to process what's actually happening right now, which is, most people are going to get covid," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA. "What we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function, transportation, you know, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens."

Asked Tuesday whether he was worried about the nation's fight against the virus, Biden said he was "concerned about the pandemic, just because worldwide it's not slowing up very much." He added that federal officials were working to help states and hospitals. "I'm confident we are on the right track," he told reporters.

Lawmakers were critical of several key parts of the administration's pandemic response, especially its testing strategy.

"Most Americans can't make heads or tails of anything coming out of this administration," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the committee's top Democrat, praised the administration's efforts to supply vaccines and treatments to Americans but said health workers are still spread thinly two years in, and schools are "worried they'll have to shut down again if they can't get the support for testing they need."

Sen. Richard Burr, the top Republican on the panel, said the administration had spent months issuing confusing, contradictory recommendations, citing zigzagging guidance on booster shots.

PFIZER CHANGES

Pfizer is racing ahead with plans to manufacture 50 million to 100 million doses of a new omicron-specific version of its vaccine, a reflection of rising concerns that current formulations may need to be tweaked for the current threat.

Pfizer also is testing hybrid combinations of vaccine to target multiple coronavirus forms, as well as larger doses.

The omicron-specific doses will be created "at risk," CEO Albert Bourla said Monday, meaning that if they are not needed, Pfizer will absorb the costs. The company has climbed to the lead in global vaccine production with 3 billion doses in 2021 and is planning to produce up to 4 billion doses this year.

If it turns out to be necessary to roll out an omicron-targeting vaccine, Pfizer will be ready, Bourla said.

"In terms of manufacturing, we have so big of a capacity built right now that it won't be an issue to switch immediately," he said.

A Pfizer spokesman, Steven Danehy, said Tuesday that "we hope to have 50-100 million doses of the omicron specific vaccine available by late March/early April."

The coronavirus is proving to be a formidable foe, Bourla added, with immunity from vaccines and natural infection waning quickly. Annual boosters may be required for the next decade, he said.

TESTING UNVACCINATED

Federal agencies must start testing unvaccinated employees at least weekly by Feb. 15, the Biden administration said in new guidance issued Tuesday.

The testing, which mainly affects those exempted from the vaccination mandate for federal workers, would be required during any week in which those employees "work on-site or interact in person with members of the public as part of their job duties," the guidance says.

Agencies are free to require more frequent testing for certain occupations or work settings, the administration says.

More than 90% of 3.5 million federal employees and uniformed armed forces personnel have complied with Biden's executive order issued in September requiring vaccines, but Tuesday's guidance offers clearer rules for those who have applied for or received exemptions.

Employees who do not comply with the mandate generally are first to be counseled, then suspended without pay, and then potentially fired unless they get shots. Those who have been granted an exemption on medical or religious grounds, or whose application for an exemption is still under consideration, will be subject to regular testing and other restrictions when working in person.

The most recent data shows that as of early December, 92% of federal employees and military personnel had received at least one dose and another 4.7% had asked for an exemption on religious or medical grounds.

Information for this article was contributed by Fenit Nirappil, Brittany Shammas, Dan Keating, Lenny Bernstein, Dan Diamond, Jacqueline Dupree, Christopher Rowland and Eric Yoder of The Washington Post; by Maria Cheng and Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press; and by Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times.







