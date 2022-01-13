49ers' tickets selling at vacation prices

FORT WORTH -- Mike McCarthy said he does not "want to see a lot of the other fans" when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers, which means he has not checked StubHub or eBay lately.

Fans who have tickets to the Cowboys' playoff game at the Jerry World Sportz Bar 'N' Emporium, this is not the time to be stupid.

You will be able to attend another Dallas Cowboys game, and playoff game, in the future. But you may not see the ROI on a ticket quite like you will right now.

So sell those tickets to 49ers fans. Sell them to Texas A&M fans. Sell them to your ex-spouse. Sell them to spies who have infiltrated this country.

Just sell them.

Don't make yet another dumb decision with your heart; that's how you wound up with Dallas Cowboys tickets in the first place.

We are in a global pandemic with inflation at a 25-year high. A medium cup of cute Starbucks coffee is nearly $6. You can't find a piece of lumber for less than the price of a new car, and you can't find a new car for sale on any lot in the United States. The street resale value of an at-home covid-19 test kit could fund one full year out-of-state tuition at a decent state university.

It is not desirable, but reasonable, if AT&T Stadium becomes Levi's Stadium, and the person who should champion that potential scenario is first and foremost Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

No one could worship at the altar of Buy Low/Sell High more than Preacher Jerry, who said this week on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that he hopes to get 100,000 fans through the turnstiles on Sunday.

Not sure how the Arlington fire marshal feels about this but ...

Tickets for Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round are going for as much as five times as face value.

According to StubHub, a "spot" for this Cowboys' playoff game will cost $167.

And let's be clear -- "spot" does not equal "seat."

So what does your $167 get you? Try standing room only, which permits you a fixed "spot" inside the venue.

If you have never had the joy of experiencing an "SRO" at AT&T Stadium, imagine standing inside a packed bathroom stall with a bunch of strangers, many of whom are bombed, and you can't really see the game.

An upper level, back-of-the-end zone ticket will cost you $350. For the nose bleeds that approach midfield, the price climbs to $500.

For a decent seat to Sunday's game, you'll need to hard wire your brain to think four figures.

A club level ticket on the 40-yard-line, you're looking at $1,000. The lower level seats are currently going for just over $2,400. And these prices do not include taxes or, the most cruelly-coined line item ever, "convenience fees."

These prices also don't cover parking. Parking will cost you $50, provided you are OK with walking a few miles.

If you want to bring a friend, your family, or others, you're looking at the price of potentially several thousand dollars to fund this five-hour adventure.

A family of four could plausibly spend nearly $5,000 to witness the Cowboys host the 49ers.

According to my Twitter friend and noted Baylor alum Shannon Leyerle of Vacations by Shannon, a "Disney World trip for two adults and two kids ages 6 and 7 staying at a deluxe resort with 5-day tickets comes to $5,117," she said.

Pardon me while I cry.

It is understandable if every single Dallas Cowboys ticket holder sells their seats, and Sunday becomes a replica of 49ers at Cowboys from Week 1 in 2014.

On Sept. 7, 2014, Tony Romo, Jason Garrett and the Cowboys lost to Colin Kaepernick, Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium, 28-17.

According to the eye test, approximately 40% of those in attendance that afternoon wore 49ers red and gold.

After that 2014 game, the evil media asked Jerry about the disparity in attendance.

"I don't acknowledge there were half of them there," Jerry said after the game. "Nothing went through my mind [regarding the crowd]."

No, none of us bought that when he said it, either.

As bad as that game looked, it did not sound nearly as bad as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles did on Sunday when the 49ers' fans made life miserable for the home fans.

This is the price of doing business in the NFL, and no one knows that better than Jerry.

He wants 100,000 at his place on Sunday, and his head coach wants them all to be Cowboys fans.

We're in a global pandemic, and whether it's a house, a car or a bag of M&M's this is not a buyer's market.

If you're lucky enough to have tickets to Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game, make the smart decision.

Sell 'em if you got 'em.