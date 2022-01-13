Community Briefs: Area student on Harding Dean's List

Area student on Harding Dean's List

Harding University at Searcy named Andrew McKeown of Wilmar to the College of Pharmacy Dean's List for Fall 2021. McKeown was one of 53 honorees. Dean's list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average, according to a news release.

LR VA schedules online claims clinic

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual claims clinic for veterans from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27. To reserve a time to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Jan. 26, according to a news release.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During the virtual claims clinic, veterans may ask specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Area agency lunch menu released

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

• Monday, Jan. 17 -- The centers are closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• Tuesday, Jan. 18 -- Lemon pepper chicken, baked corn casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, chocolate pie and milk.

• Wednesday, Jan. 19 -- Pork roast, Au Gratin potatoes, orange glazed beets, wheat bread, apple cake and milk.

• Thursday, Jan. 20 -- Swiss steak, rice, okra, roll, apricots and milk.

• Friday, Jan. 21 -- Chicken and dumplings, green beans, stewed tomatoes, butterscotch bars and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.