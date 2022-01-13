The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 12, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-650. Brittnie Renee Lee v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-115. Ay'Rhogunce Jacolbi Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-307. Andrew Dennis Beal v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-20-739. Marty Dean Moore v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-11. Kelly Mullins v. Joel Helgren, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-21-186. Sarah Beverly v. Aundra Murphy, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-21-2. Dylan Hunter Goodwin v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to be relieved denied. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

E-21-162. Tessa Rosamond v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-544. Jerry Wayne Shinn v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-287. Christine Angelia Loyd v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-665. Nick Allen v. David Sargent, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed. Gladwin, Vaught, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., concur in part and dissent in part.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

E-21-91. Thomas Rollins v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-399. Aaron Davis Todd v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

CV-21-244. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. v. Willie Anderson and Death & Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-241. Jason Inman v. State of Arkansas, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

SPECIAL JUDGE ANNABELLE IMBER TUCK

CV-21-125. Phillip J. Jackson v. Earl Ross Downs and Raymond Abramson, from Monroe County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Special Judges Gary Arnold and Sam Bird agree.