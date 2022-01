Weldon, 1913: Today much of Jackson County is farmland, but in the early 20th century it was filled with vast hardwood forests. Many of those trees were harvested as lumber at sawmills like this one at Weldon. "I am feeling lonesome for you," reads the note to Mrs. Bell Bylander of Marked Tree.

