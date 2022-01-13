$5.3M donation to Arkansas Tech to broaden international education, exposure, president says

A $5.3 million gift for Arkansas Tech University will fund scholarships for students to study abroad, upgrade the university’s language computer labs in support of world language education, make it easier for international faculty exchange opportunities and create an international speakers series, university President Robin E. Bowen announced Thursday.

The gift — which comes from Arkansas Tech University alumnus Stan Miller and his wife, Patrice, to the Arkansas Tech University Foundation — will support the establishment of the Miller Center for Global Engagement, according to the university's announcement.

“This is a remarkable and visionary gift by Mr. and Mrs. Miller,” Bowen said in a statement. “As an institution that serves a student population that is more than 93 percent Arkansan, it is important that we are intentional about facilitating opportunities for ATU students to experience and understand the world beyond the boundaries of the Natural State. The establishment of the Miller Center for Global Engagement is the most significant step toward achieving that goal in the history of Arkansas Tech.”

Stan Miller, who graduated from Arkansas Tech in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, received a law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law. He runs the Stan Miller Law Group in Little Rock. One of his specialties is estate planning. He is a former Hot Springs City Director.













