ASU women's capsule

Appalachian State at ASU women

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 8-7, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 6-7, 0-0

SERIES Series tied 7-7

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.57.5

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Jr.13.63.6

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.7.21.4

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.12.28.6

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.10.25.2

COACH Destinee Rogers (4-1 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

Appalachian State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Michaela Porter, 6-0, Sr.14.36.1

G Janay Sanders, 5-11, Jr.11.13.2

G Zada Porter, 5-9, Fr.5.23.1

G Faith Alston, 5-7, So.8.42.5

G Mariah Frazier, 6-0, Fr.3.51.7

COACH Angel Elderkin (98-130 in eighth season at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUAppalachian State

80.3Points for67.2

70.7Points against66.6

+2.3Rebound margin-3.8

+2.7Turnover margin+0.9

42.8FG pct.38.4

33.93-pt pct.27.4

68.5FT pct.60.2

CHALK TALK Appalachian State has yet to play a Sun Belt game and has not played since Dec. 21 when it lost 89-84 in double overtime vs. Eastern Kentucky. ... ASU's 98 points against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday were the most in a conference game since Dec. 30, 2015. ... Keya Patton, who picked up Sun Belt Player of the Week honors Tuesday after scoring 30 points in the first half against the Warhawks, was named to the NCAA's "Starting 5" on Wednesday morning.

-- Mitchell Gladstone