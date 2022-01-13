The world in brief: Kazakhstan holds 1,678 people in unrest

Kazakhstan holds 1,678 people in unrest

MOSCOW -- Kazakh authorities said Wednesday that they detained 1,678 more people in the past 24 hours who are believed to have participated in the violent unrest that rocked the former Soviet republic last week, the worst since Kazakhstan gained independence three decades ago.

The additional detentions, reported by authorities in Almaty, the country's largest city that was hit the hardest by the turmoil, brought the total number of arrests to about 12,000. More than 300 criminal investigations into mass unrest and assaults on law enforcement officers have been opened.

Protests over soaring fuel prices broke out in the oil- and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, with political slogans reflecting wider discontent over the country's authoritarian government. In Almaty, protesters set government buildings on fire and briefly seized the airport. The unrest was largely quelled by last weekend.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday that Russian-led foreign troops moved in to support Kazakh forces will start withdrawing this week.

Iranian spy ring disbanded, Israel says

JERUSALEM -- Israel said Wednesday that it had broken up an Iranian spy ring that recruited Israeli women via social media. The women agreed to photograph sensitive sites, gather intelligence and in at least two cases, to encourage their sons to join Israeli military intelligence.

Israel's Shin Bet internal security service said a suspected Iranian intelligence operative identified himself as Rambod Namdar on Facebook and claimed to be a Jewish man living in Israel. He appears to have targeted Israelis of Iranian descent.

It said a 40-year-old Israeli woman was in touch with him for several years and agreed to photograph the U.S. Embassy when it was in Tel Aviv, as well as an Israeli government office and a shopping mall. The recruiter asked her to encourage her son to join military intelligence for his mandatory service and even spoke to him by phone to evaluate his Persian language skills, it said.

Another woman, 57, was in touch with the suspected recruiter for four years and was paid a total of $5,000 for a number of tasks. She also pressured her son to join military intelligence and sent his military documentation to the recruiter.

She established a club for Israelis of Iranian descent to gather information about them and cultivated ties with a member of Israel's parliament, the Shin Bet said, without naming the lawmaker. She was also directed to install a hidden camera in a "massage room" in her home.

Cameroon senate member assassinated

YAOUNDE, Cameroon -- A prominent Cameroon lawyer and opposition member of the senate was shot dead in the city of Bamenda in the country's restive North West region, a member of his political party said.

Henry Kemende was shot by suspected separatist fighters in the English-speaking city Tuesday, said Jean Michel Nintcheu, from Kemende's Social Democratic Front political party.

Lawmakers and politicians condemned the killing, also blaming separatists who are fighting to create an independent English-speaking state in the majority French-speaking nation.

Violence flared in 2017 in Cameroon's English-speaking North West and South West regions when teachers and lawyers protested alleged discrimination at the hands of the French-speaking majority. The military reacted with a crackdown, and separatist groups took up weapons, claiming that they were protecting civilians.

Kemende, who was elected a senator for the Social Democratic Front in 2018, has always blamed the government for not doing enough to solve the crisis.

Cameroon's military said two other people were also killed by separatists Tuesday night, and three other civilians, including two women were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

Separatists have not claimed responsibility for the abductions and killing, but fighters have always threatened people who they accuse of collaborating with Cameroon's central government in Yaounde, asking them to resign.

38 people found in logo-disguised truck

MEXICO CITY -- Migrant smugglers in Mexico apparently painted fake government food distribution logos on a freight truck to disguise the fact that they were transporting 38 migrants.

The scheme appeared to have worked until the driver crashed the truck into a concrete guardrail on a highway in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The logos of the Mexican food security agency and its affiliated chain of food stores, Diconsa, were found on the truck. The agency distributes basic foods to government stores where they are sold at discount prices. The agency said in a statement late Tuesday that the smugglers "forged" the logos.

The migrants, including eight children, suffered only slight injuries and were taken into custody by authorities. The driver fled.



