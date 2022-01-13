ASUN women

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 55,

BELLARMINE 41

The University of Central Arkansas secured its first conference win of the season Wednesday in Louisville, Ky., beating Bellarmine behind strong performances from Lucy Ibeh and Hannah Langhi.

Ibeh and Langhi gave UCA (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) more than two-thirds of its points, scoring 20 and 17, respectively. Ibeh pulled down 10 rebounds, while Langhi grabbed 13 boards and added 5 blocks.

The Sugar Bears stymied Bellarmine (3-11, 0-3) late, holding the Knights to nine fourth-quarter points. Sheniqua Coatney led Bellarmine with nine points.