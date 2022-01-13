Conference opener a victory for Zebras

Troy'reon Ramos and Courtney Crutchfield combined for more than half of Pine Bluff High School's offense Tuesday, helping the Zebras open 5A-South Conference play with an 84-65 win at longtime rival El Dorado.

Ramos, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, scored 30 points. Crutchfield, a 6-3 sophomore and one of the Zebras' leading scorers, had 25.

X'Zaevion Barnett contributed 10 points for the Zebras (7-6, 1-0), who hadn't played since Dec. 29 in the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

A game that was scheduled for this Friday at home against Lake Hamilton has been moved to Jan. 27 because Pine Bluff schools are utilizing alternative methods of instruction due to a rise in covid-19 cases. That puts Pine Bluff's next game at White Hall on Jan. 18, with a home game against Hot Springs to be made up on Jan. 19.

El Dorado fell to 4-9 and 0-2.

Watson Chapel 89, Hamburg 29

At Watson Chapel, Hampton Hall led five Wildcats scoring in double figures with 22 points, and the Wildcats (8-7, 2-1 in 4A-8) stayed in playoff contention with their largest margin of victory this season.

Hall also collected 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Also for Watson Chapel, Antwon Emsweller had 12 points and 6 rebounds; Khamani Cooper 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists; Christopher Fountain 12 points and 5 rebounds; and Ja'Kori Phillips 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Hamburg is now 2-9 and 0-3.

Watson Chapel will host Warren on Friday.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 47, Hamburg 44

The Lady Wildcats have broken through the win column.

Keyundra Sanders scored 14 points and helped Watson Chapel (1-13, 1-2 in 4A-8) end a rare losing drought to start a season.

Arvionna Hollins and Kha'leyce Cooper each scored 9 for the Lady Wildcats, who held a 29-18 halftime lead.

Brynn Davis led Hamburg (4-7, 0-2) with 16 points. Lainey Tippen added 10 points.

Covid-related issues led to postponements of Sheridan at White Hall and Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian on Tuesday.

The following Friday games are postponed: LISA Academy West at Dollarway, Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff and White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside.