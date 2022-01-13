The nation in brief: Court rejects Ohio redistricting maps

Court rejects Ohio redistricting maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court declared newly drawn legislative maps invalid Wednesday and ordered the GOP-created boundaries to be fixed within 10 days.

The court's rejection of maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers is a victory for Democratic and voting rights groups who had challenged the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

In a two-paragraph entry, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor sent the maps back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission to take another crack at complying with provisions of a 2015 constitutional amendment requiring an attempt at avoiding partisan favoritism.

Republicans who controlled the map-drawing process had argued that the commission met its constitutional mandates by complying with a host of other protocols that made the partisan favoritism and proportionality provisions moot. The commission, unable to strike a compromise, had disbanded.

Ohio's political mix is 54% Republican, 46% Democratic.

The decision affects three lawsuits against the maps filed on behalf of Ohio voters by several national groups.

State law on trains ruled as overreach

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A federal appeals court has found that Oklahoma's state law placing a 10-minute limit on trains blocking city streets violates the federal government's authority.

"Exclusive jurisdiction over transportation by rail carriers and the operation of tracks or facilities, including side tracks" rests with the federal Surface Transportation Board under the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act, according to Tuesday's ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The decision upholds a 2020 ruling by a federal judge in Oklahoma that the law was unconstitutional.

BNSF Railway Co. filed suit after police in Edmond and Davis cited the company for violating the law, passed in 2019.

The state argued that the law was allowed under the Federal Railroad Safety Act because it addressed a public safety issue as the stopped trains blocked emergency responders such as paramedics and firefighters.

The appeals court acknowledged that trains blocking emergency responders create legitimate safety issues but found that the federal act applies to rail safety, not public safety.

Boston homeless camp being razed

BOSTON -- Workers started removing the last tents Wednesday morning from a once-sprawling homeless encampment at a Boston intersection known as Mass and Cass.

A city survey in December found as many as 140 people living in the camp, where drug dealing and drug use often occurs in the open.

City public works employees driving bulldozers loaded tents, tarps and other detritus, including milk crates, wooden pallets and coolers, into trash trucks to be hauled away, and street sweepers moved in once a section was cleared.

New Mayor Michelle Wu has pledged to get housing for people living in tents near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Cleanup of the area began in October under then-acting Mayor Kim Janey, who declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency.

Social workers helped people who had not yet left the camp, while police were also at the scene Wednesday. Wu and other city officials have said they do not want to criminalize homelessness, and that officers were there to keep the peace.



