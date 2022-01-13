Marriage Licenses

George Messersmith, 26, and Lauren Tilley, 27, both of Little Rock.

Philip Hatton, 42, and Kimberly Nichols, 42, both of Little Rock..

David Casey, 23, and Dayrin Flores, 21, both of Mayflower.

William Roberts, 25, and Shelby Thompson, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jessica York, 34, and Carl West, 30, both of Little Rock.

Malcom Conley, 24, and Ka'shima Wright, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

22-95. Makenzy Bruton v. Joey Collins.

22-102. Robin James v. Christopher James.

22-103. Fateema Wright v. Inkera Kelley.

GRANTED

20-3159. Jonathan Gott v. Rachel Steele.

21-146. Rosalva Escobar-Perez v. Oscar Alarcon-Bonilla.

21-766. Aishah Adams v. Anthony Adams.

21-1701. Lola Taylor v. Darrell Taylor.

21-1942. Daniel Watson v. Phoebe Johnson.

21-2509. Tia Borum v. Rickardo Borum.

21-4278. Mattie Parr v. Nicholas Parr.