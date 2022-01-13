Energy prices dampen Europe's economy

Soaring energy prices are putting the squeeze on European consumers desperate for some relief after two years of coronavirus, lockdowns and job worries.

The financial pain is taking a toll on households, which are more worried about prices than at any time this century and feel less inclined to splurge, according to a European Commission survey. If demand suffers as a result, that has implications for how quickly the economy can fully recover from the destruction wrought by the pandemic.

Wholesale natural gas prices are up almost 300% in the past year because of unusually low storage levels, increased demand from economies emerging from the pandemic and capped flows from Russia.

That's driven inflation higher, and Bank of America says the economy has "come under pressure from the consumer purchasing power squeeze." It estimates that household energy costs will rise 50% this year, and aid from governments to shield households will only offset about a quarter of that.

A model by Bloomberg Economics estimates that the energy crunch could knock up to 1% off gross domestic product. The effects will vary across countries, and government support could mean a less extreme fallout.

"We are talking about not insignificant sums, especially for poorer households," said Georg Zachmann, an energy market specialist at Bruegel. "If you take that money out of the pockets of poorer households it will have an effect on consumption."

Banque Pictet & Cie bank and financial services company estimates the energy price surge could knock 0.2 percentage point off growth this quarter. There's also an impact if it forces energy-intensive companies to cut production. The World Bank warned on Tuesday that a sustained crisis "would present a notable downside risk to the near-term euro-area outlook."

UBS economists this week cut their forecast for the region's 2022 expansion to 4.2% from 4.8% because of omicron and new restrictions. They also see a downside risk from a further rise in energy prices.

But the economic fall may be limited because consumers still have a large amount of savings they built up during the pandemic, and the labor market looks solid, which should support wages.

"It'll be a problem for lower-income households. Here, the squeeze through higher energy prices is clear," said Reinhard Cluse at UBS. "For the household sector as a whole, the forced savings will help to digest it."

There has been some bearish news recently, with European natural gas futures declining this week. But prices have been whipsawing, and a blast of cold weather or increased Europe-Russia tension could change the direction again.

"Short term, we do not think rising energy prices will threaten euro-area growth as governments have taken swift countermeasures," said Nadia Gharbi, an economist at Pictet in Geneva. But a sustained increase "could challenge economic growth," particularly if governments remove support, she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Maeva Cousin, Ewa Krukowska, Joao Lima, Rachel Morison, Lars Paulsson, Lenka Ponikelska, Jamie Rush, Piotr Skolimowski and Andra Timu of Bloomberg News (WPNS).