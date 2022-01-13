Events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Little Rock, Central Arkansas

Arkansans will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a variety of events this week and next. Due to the pandemic, some are virtual and in-person events may change.

MLK Prayer Breakfast at the University of Central Arkansas

9 a.m. Friday in Room 205 of the Ronnie Williams Student Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

State Rep. Jamie Scott will speak at this annual event. Attendees to register by Jan. 13 by emailing diversity@uca.edu. A to-go breakfast will be distributed after the program.

MLK Challenge 2022: Building the Beloved Community

10 a.m. Monday on Zoom

This virtual event by Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is designed for children ages 12-18, who will have the chance to hear from local community activists. Participants will receive a Zoom link upon registration. https://www.facebook.com/events/1027290824499977

MLK Marade

10 a.m. Monday, live on Facebook and YouTube

Hear from civil rights leaders during the virtual MLK Marade. The Marade is an annual event organized by the Little Rock branch of the NAACP. https://itlrnaacp.wixsite.com/naacp/marade

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lonoke Love Parade

10:30 a.m. Monday starting at the 400 block of South Center Street, Lonoke.

The alumni of George Washington Carver High School invite people to decorate a car or float or simply line Center Street to celebrate King’s legacy. https://www.facebook.com/CarverAlumniLonoke/photos/gm.604418497491962/2164299617061391

King Holiday Day of Impact

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Catholic High School, 6300 Father Tribou St., Little Rock.

This event, put on by the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, will have free food, a job fair, health screenings, a car and bike show, a vaccination clinic and more.

https://arkingdream.org/events

Revisiting Broken Systems

5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 on Zoom

The University of Central Arkansas is participating in the National Day of Racial Healing with this panel, featuring several speakers. Participants will receive the Zoom link upon registration. https://uca.edu/outreach/conversations/?fbclid=IwAR3nn-a2_LFDnA468JnaZXmkqE_2Qndl_yMR66uUotRQArRB5Jo1yNn3Ez0

Beyond Washington

6 p.m. Jan. 20 live on Facebook

Mosaic Templars is hosting this virtual event, which seeks to explore King's speeches after the March on Washington with a focus on his 1967 speech, "The Other America." https://www.facebook.com/events/252561453484530

The State of Diversity and Equity in Arkansas

6 p.m. Jan. 20 on Zoom

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host a virtual panel to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion in various sectors of the state. Speakers will include UALR professors and community professionals. https://ualr-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdu-rpzojHdEkv-tINSyqd7CWQPdTZF9v

CALS’ Racial Healing program series

The Central Arkansas Library system has organized three different programs and events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day: a poetry workshop, a painting workshop and a gardening project. https://cals.org/martin-luther-king-jr