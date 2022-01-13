Fayetteville health board stresses seriousness of covid surge

FAYETTEVILLE -- Every eligible person should get vaccinated and boosted, wear the highest quality mask they can in public and take even mild symptoms seriously during the omicron surge, the city's Board of Health agreed Wednesday.

The panel of mostly health professionals reviewed testing, school district cases, municipal safety measures and vaccination efforts during its Wednesday meeting, which was held online on Zoom.

Covid-19 testing in the region has jumped significantly, board members said. The number of tests given at Community Clinic's locations has quadrupled in the last few months, said Gary Berner, the clinic's chief medical officer. Positivity rates have risen from 7%-10% to about 37%, he said.

The Arkansas National Guard has been assisting Washington Regional Medical Center with administering tests, said Lenny Whiteman, vice president of managed care at the hospital. Staffing is maxed out, he said.

"Our drive-through testing locations have got the longest lines since the pandemic began," Whiteman said. "The positivity rate is also above 30%."

The Arkansas Department of Health reports PCR test positivity rates in Washington County at just above 10%, and antigen test positivity rates at just more than 18%.

Fayetteville Public Schools will hold classes online for the rest of this week because of a rapid increase in positive cases, primarily among staff, said Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer. Total active cases among students and staff were 940 on Wednesday, she said.

"There are just not enough teachers and staff to keep the children safe and learning at school," Sharkey said.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider reinstating a mask mandate for public places and city-owned buildings through March 2, although the mandate would have no enforcement mechanism. Sharkey said the board's recommendation to the council remains the same as it was in November, when the council voted to let the mandate expire Dec. 23. People should mask up in public when regional hospitalizations are above 30 or at least 100 intensive care unit beds are in use, she said.

"We never went below that," Sharkey said.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties were caring for 121 covid-19 patients Wednesday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. There were 103 intensive care unit beds in use, for both covid and noncovid patients.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to formally recommend all eligible people to get fully vaccinated and boosted and to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

If vaccination rates aren't high enough, variants will continue to pop up, and herd immunity will become more difficult to achieve, said Huda Sharaf, director of the Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas.

"We can look back at all previous pandemics -- smallpox, polio, measles -- they were all successfully eradicated by vaccination," she said. "You didn't see measles variants or polio variants because transmission was stopped."

About 54.6% of 227,307 Washington County residents 5 and older were fully vaccinated Wednesday, with 15.9% of those being boosted, according to the state Department of Health. In Benton County, about 53.1% of 268,891 residents were fully vaccinated and about 16.4% were boosted.

The better quality the mask, the more effective it is at helping to stop the spread of the virus, Sharkey said. She advised residents to get N95 or KN95 respirator masks if they can.

Researchers with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences project the omicron variant will have cases peak over the next 30 days with a sustained level of new infections through February and into March.

Sharkey said omicron is more of an upper respiratory disease than a lower one like previous strains of covid-19. Upper respiratory diseases hit children harder than adults, which is why it's especially important for children 5 and older to get vaccinated, she said.

"The virus is like water. It searches for the easiest path," Sharkey said. "The easiest path is the next unvaccinated person, which in this case, tends to be a child."

More News

Web watch

For more information on the Fayetteville Board of Health, go to:

http://bit.ly/fayboardofhealth