FBI agents part of shooting in Jonesboro that left 1 dead

FBI agents Wednesday night were investigating an agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro that left one person dead, an agency spokesman said.

During a court-authorized operation Wednesday evening, FBI agents were part of a shooting near Falls Street in Jonesboro, said Connor Hagan, an FBI spokesman with the bureau's Little Rock office.

As of Wednesday night, no FBI agents had been injured, but one person died during the operation, Hagan said.

FBI evidence-gathering teams were working at the scene, and the agency warned people to avoid the area but said there was no threat to public safety.

An FBI shooting incident review team will investigate the shooting, a release from Hagan said.



