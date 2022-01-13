Fire officials offer tips on using space heaters

For people using portable space heaters, Lt. Larry Murray, assistant fire marshal at the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department, issued a safety reminder from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

A malfunctioning space heater caused the fatal fire in a Bronx apartment Sunday, according to nytimes.com.

"When the weather turns cold, it can bring a chill into our homes. Portable space heaters have become a popular way to supplement central heating or heat one room. If you plan to use portable electric space heaters, make sure to follow these tips and recommendations," according to the NFPA:

HEATER CHECKLIST

• Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.

• Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people.

• Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.

• Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.

• Make sure the heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.

• Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.

• Keep children away from the space heater.

• Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.

• Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.

Details: nfpa.org/education.