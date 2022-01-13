Get to know: 2024 LB target Melvin Laster

Sophomore linebacker target Melvin Laster is expected to visit Arkansas for a third time on Saturday.
He received his offer while visiting the Razorbacks for a June camp. He also visited Arkansas for the Auburn game in October.
Laster, 6-2, 237 pounds, of Liberty (Mo.) North, also has offers from Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State.
City: Liberty (Mo.) Liberty North
Number of years playing football: 8
Favorite thing about playing defensive back: Hitting
Coach Michael Scherer is: Very passionate about what he does and is a great coach.
Funniest football moment: In like sixth or seventh grade my game was like really muddy and everybody was slipping.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A TV series.
I'm happiest when I: Am playing football.
My mom is always on me to: Graduate college.
Favorite NFL player: Ray Lewis
Favorite music: Rap
Must watch TV: Cobra Kai
How would you spend $1 million: Spend on stuff I really need like more food, then I would splurge a little bit.
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation
My two pet peeves are: People who chew too loud, and when somebody keeps saying they can’t do something.
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis
My hidden talent is: I can pencil tap
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Popeyes, because of their chicken sandwiches
I will never ever eat: Tomatoes
Favorite junk food: Reese’s
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Chocolate and peanut butter
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: A donut burger
I’m terrified of: Being in the water and seeing a shark
Hobbies: Video games and working out
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone
Role model and why: Ray Lewis, because growing up I would use his words and use them to make me better and to work harder.
Three words to describe me: Caring, nonchalant, passionate
People would be surprised that I: Like female singers and their music