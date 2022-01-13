Gun, drugs net federal pen for Springdale man

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, on Dec. 18, 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force were called by Springdale police to assist in a parole search of Rodney Luis Reed's residence.

While officers were conducting the search, Reed, 49, attempted to flee the residence, and officers had to use force to take him into custody.

During the search, officers located a .22 caliber pistol, methamphetamine, cocaine, digital scales, baggies and $794 cash.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.