• Pope Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff, who grew up listening to the opera on the radio, is a fan of Argentine tango and thinks Mozart "lifts you to God," made an unannounced visit to a downtown Rome record shop to chat with the owners, who gave him a classical music CD.

• Jim Justice, 70, West Virginia's fully vaccinated Republican governor who said he woke up with a cough and congestion before developing a headache and fever, postponed his State of the State speech and is isolating at home after testing positive for covid-19, a spokesman said.

• Kirie Tanaka, an avid panda fan from Osaka, Japan, said her "heart thumped with excitement" when she saw the twin giant panda cubs Xiao Xiao, a male, and its sister Lei Lei playing together during their first public appearance since being born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo.

• Leonard Pogue, 74, the owner of a tattoo school in Shreveport, suffered cuts on his head and was hospitalized after someone broke into his business, assaulted him and then set the tattoo school on fire, police said.

• Curtis Brovold, 67, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old Moorhead, Minn., girl whom he met online in 2000, was arrested in Cancun, Mexico, where he fled after failing to show up in court to face criminal sexual misconduct charges, authorities said.

• Curtis Blessing, a spokesman for American Airlines, said the airline is pursuing charges against a Honduran man who was arrested and released after he rushed the cockpit of a plane before it left San Pedro Sula for Miami, damaging controls and leaning out a window.

• Cody Cooley, 22, of Hattiesburg, Miss., faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to hitting a clerk at a sporting goods store in Gulfport as he was being shown a handgun and then fleeing the store with the weapon.

• Benjamin Beal, 34, of New Orleans faces multiple charges, including obstructing a death investigation, operating a drug laboratory and distributing methamphetamine, after police found a headless human torso in a freezer in an old bus parked outside his home.

• Alexis G. Krot, a judge in Hamtramck, Mich., is under fire for chastising a 72-year-old man who has cancer and who was struggling to breathe during a video hearing posted on social media for not maintaining his lawn, fining him $100 and telling him, "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."