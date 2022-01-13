Inflation rise in '21 is fastest since '82

WASHINGTON -- Inflation jumped 7% in 2021, rising at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

Prices were up 0.5% in December, down from 0.8% the previous month, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While high, the pace of inflation actually eased from the rapid price growth seen in October and November.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that slowing month-to-month price growth showed the administration was making progress in its initiatives to slow the pace of inflation. "At the same time," Biden said, "this report underscores that we still have more work to do, with price increases still too high and squeezing family budgets."

Increasing household expenses are eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy.

Prices rose sharply in 2021 for cars, gas, food and furniture as part of a rapid recovery from the pandemic recession.

Vast infusions of government aid and ultra-low interest rates helped spur demand for goods, while vaccinations gave people confidence to dine out and travel.

As Americans ramped up spending, supply chains remained squeezed by shortages of workers and raw materials, and this magnified price pressures.

The Labor Department reported that a measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and gas prices jumped 5.5% in December, also the highest in decades.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/113inflation/]





"U.S. inflation pressures show no sign of easing," said James Knightley, chief international economist at the financial services company ING. "It hasn't been this high since the days of Thatcher and Reagan. We could be close to the peak, but the risk is that inflation stays higher for longer."

The last year the Consumer Price Index eclipsed 7% was 1982.

High inflation isn't only a problem for the U.S. In the 19 European countries that use the euro currency, inflation rose 5% in December compared with a year earlier, the biggest increase on record.

Companies large and small are adapting as best they can.

Nicole Pomije, a bakery owner in the Minneapolis area, said she plans to raise prices for cookies because of surging ingredient costs.

Her basic cookies were priced at 99 cents each, while premium versions were selling for $1.50 each. But Pomije said she will have to jack up the prices of her basic cookies to the premium price.

"We have to make money," she said. "We don't want to lose our customers. But I think we might."

Businesses struggling to hire have raised pay, but rising prices for goods and services have eroded those income gains for many Americans. Lower-income families have felt it the most, and polls show that inflation has started displacing even the coronavirus as a public concern.

During the inflation spike in the 1980s, Fed Chairman Paul Volcker responded by pushing interest rates to painful levels -- the prime rate for banks' best customers hit 20% in 1980 -- and sent the economy into a deep recession. But Volcker succeeded in taming inflation that had been running at double-digit year-over-year levels for much of 1979-81.

BIDEN ON DEFENSIVE

High inflation has put Biden on the defensive. His administration, echoing officials at the Fed, initially suggested that price increases would be temporary. Now that inflation has persisted, Biden and some congressional Democrats have begun to blame large corporations. They say meat producers and other industries are taking advantage of pandemic-induced shortages to drive up prices and profits. But even some left-of-center economists disagree with that diagnosis.

On Wednesday, the president issued a statement arguing that the drop in gas prices in December and a smaller increase in food costs showed progress.

The price of gasoline fell 0.5% in December after months of steep increases. White House officials have been hoping for a turnaround after their moves over the past few months to lower prices at the pump, including releasing strategic oil reserves in November. Still, gas remains 49.6% more expensive than it was a year ago.

One trend experts fear is a wage-price spiral. That happens when workers seek more pay to offset higher costs, and then companies raise costs further to cover that higher pay. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a Senate panel that he has yet to see evidence that wages are broadly driving up prices across the economy.

FOOD, CLOTHES, CARS

The biggest driver of inflation, according to economists, are mismatches between supply and demand. Used-car prices have soared more than 37% over the past year because of a shortage of semiconductors that has prevented auto companies from making enough new cars.

The price of food grew 6.3% and apparel rose 5.8% in the year up to December.

Used cars and trucks -- a big driver of price gains since last spring, along with new vehicles -- surged 37.3%. Auto manufacturers have been struggling to obtain parts -- particularly computer chips imported from Asia -- delaying production of new vehicles and pushing up demand for a finite supply of used ones.

Supply-chain constraints have driven furniture prices nearly 14% higher over the past year.

Shoppers are feeling the pinch all around them.

Vicki Bernardo Hill, 65, an occupational therapist in Gaithersburg, Md., says she no longer throws extra canned food, boxes of cereal or bakery items into her shopping cart at the Giant Food store.

"I am trying to stick to my list and buying things that are on sale, " Hill said.

Inflation could ease as the omicron wave fades and as Americans shift more of their spending to services such as travel, eating out and movie-going, experts say. That would reduce the demand for goods and help clear supply chains.

HIGHER RENTS

But some higher prices, such as rents, could prove to be stickier. Rental costs, which have accelerated since summer, rose 0.4% in December, the third consecutive monthly increase. That's significant because housing costs make up one-third of the government's consumer price index.

"We're not building as many homes as we need to," said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. "We've been behind on this problem for a long time. So I do expect home prices and rents to continue to increase."

Powell told Congress that if it becomes necessary to fight high inflation more aggressively, the Federal Reserve is prepared to accelerate the interest rate increases it plans to begin this year. The Fed's benchmark short-term rate, now pegged near zero, is expected to be bumped up at least three times this year.

Rate increases would make borrowing for a home or car more expensive, and therefore help to cool off the economy.

Republicans in Congress and even some liberal economists say Biden deserves at least some of the blame for high inflation, arguing that the financial rescue package he pushed through Congress last March added significant stimulus to an already strengthening economy.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber, Paul Wiseman, Josh Boak, Dee-Ann Durbin and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press; by Rachel Siegel, Andrew Van Dam and Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post; and by Jeanna Smialek and Ana Swanson of The New York Times.