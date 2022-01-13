Jefferson Regional to add Monticello Medical sites

Jefferson Regional Medical Center plans to acquire the Monticello Medical Clinic as well as the associated clinics at Star City and Crossett. The acquisition will be effective Feb. 1, according to a news release.

It will be business as usual at all clinics following the transfer, according to Brian Thomas, Jefferson Regional president and chief executive officer.

"Monticello Medical has been providing quality medical care across South Arkansas for many years. Patients should expect to receive the same great care they always have, from the same team of excellent physicians," Thomas said.

Dr. Sylvia Simon is among current Monticello providers.

"Jefferson Regional has been providing management services to the clinic for quite some time, as well as bringing specialty physicians to the community on a monthly basis," Simon said. "We are looking forward to this enhanced partnership with Jefferson Regional and know that this will benefit our patients."

Current medical providers include physicians Sylvia Simon, Timothy Simon, Michael Fakouri, Julia Nicholson, James Atkins, and advanced practice registered nurse Amanda Bickford.

Monticello Medical has four locations: 906 Roberts Drive, Monticello; MMC2 -- Urgent Care and Pediatric Clinic, 733 Roberts Drive, Monticello; Star City Clinic, 136 N. Lincoln Ave., Star City; and the Crossett Clinic, 201 Fairview Boulevard, Suite A, Crossett.