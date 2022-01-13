Little Rock man, 44, a Pulaski County inmate, dies





A person held in the Pulaski County jail died Tuesday night after suffering from a medical emergency, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said.

A deputy checking cells noticed Marcus Foster, 44, of Little Rock behaving strangely about 8:40 p.m., Lt. Cody Burk said Wednesday. Foster was alone in the cell at the time.

Although Burk could not say what the cause of death was, Foster had preexisting conditions and was lethargic when the deputy encountered him that night, Burk said.

"He didn't seem right," Burk said.

Jail medical staff assessed Foster, and a MEMS ambulance took him to UAMS for treatment. Foster died at the hospital about 11 p.m.

Little Rock Police on Jan. 3 booked Foster on a misdemeanor theft charge, but while he was in jail a judge issued a bench warrant for a probation violation, so Foster was being held with no bond at the time of his death.



