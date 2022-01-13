Little Rock mayor clears police chief to return to duty following shooting incident; investigations ongoing

The Little Rock police chief is to return to duty today with the approval of the mayor and acting chief of police after he fired his service pistol while on patrol Dec. 31, according to a news release from the mayor on Twitter.

Chief Keith Humphrey has met all necessary administrative requirements to clear him for active duty, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wrote in a Twitter post at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday. Humphrey has been on administrative leave since the shooting, per police procedure.

An investigation of the incident by the Arkansas State Police and an internal administrative investigation by the agency are ongoing, the mayor wrote, offering no comment on them.

After any use of deadly force, officers must undergo the assessments to see if they are fit to return to duty, regardless of the circumstances of the incident, Scott wrote.

Scott acted on a recommendation by Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins -- who has been the acting chief of police since Humphrey was placed on leave after the incident -- and the Office of the Chief, the release states.

Young-Haskins was promoted to assistant chief by Humphrey in 2020.

Humphrey was on patrol on the evening of Dec. 31 when he encountered a fight in the parking lot of the Superstop at 5103 Asher Ave., according to a police news release.

High-ranking leaders within the Little Rock Police Department have taken part in patrols on New Year's Eve in previous years, and Humphrey stated the day before that he would be on patrol that night.

As Humphrey was leaving his vehicle to intervene in the fight, Taz Hayes, 29, fired into the group, injuring Kelecia Mayo, 22, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

An arrest report, obtained from the Pulaski County jail, said Hayes "was involved in a road rage incident that ended at the Superstop."

"A verbal altercation ensued that turned physical," the report states. "Subject exited her vehicle holding a weapon and began firing at another female, approximately six times, striking the victim."

Humphrey drew his weapon and fired at Hayes, who was not hurt and fled the scene but was later arrested by Arkansas State Police.

Last week, Humphrey declined to say if he was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

The city has declined to provide records related to the incident that were requested Jan. 1 by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, citing the ongoing investigation.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter said Tuesday that he wanted to consult with the attorney general on whether withholding the records is appropriate.