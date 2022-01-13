Little Rock School Board committee to recommend mid-size executive search firm to find replacement for retiring superintendent

A Little Rock School Board committee agreed Wednesday to recommend to the full School Board at a meeting tonight that BWP and Associates of Libertyville, Ill., be hired to help in a search for a new superintendent.

The board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today on the selection of an executive search firm. That will be followed with the board's regular monthly agenda-setting meeting.

The committee, led by board President Greg Adams, selected BWP after interviewing representatives of that firm and the firm of Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The separate interviews -- consisting of the same eight questions for each company -- were done via the Zoom online meeting platform.

The two companies were selected for interviews by the board committee out of the five companies that submitted proposals to do the search for a replacement for Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore. Poore announced in December that he will retire at the conclusion of this school year.

BWP was established in 2002, the result of a combination of three firms. The company has done recent superintendent searches for districts as large as Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; and Dekalb County, Ga. It has also worked with districts comparable to the 21,000-student Little Rock district such as Arlington, Va., and Rochester, N.Y.

Assisting the Little Rock district in the search would be Debra Hill, managing director of BWP and a former superintendent in West Northfield School District in Illinois; Percy Mack, a former superintendent in Dayton, Ohio, and in Columbia, S.C.; and Darrell G. Floyd, superintendent in Enid, Okla.

The BWP plan carries a base consultants price of $40,000 plus advertising, travel and community survey costs.

The company envisions presenting the School Board with a slate of four to six candidates from which the board would select up to three to interview in April.

Hill and Mack emphasized to the board in the Wednesday interview that a key component of the search is the development of a leadership profile that details for potential job applicants what the Little Rock district and community are seeking in a new school system leader.

Hill assured the board that the company uses its network of associates "to tap people on the shoulder -- people who don't even know they are looking for a job" to ask them to consider applying.

The larger firm of Ray and Associates, in business for nearly 50 years, has done multiple searches in Arkansas and is currently aiding in a search for a superintendent in the Rogers School District. The firm has also worked with the Pulaski County Special, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Cotter districts in the state as well as districts nationwide.

Michael Collins, president of the company and other company representatives, told the Little Rock board members that they have a pool of thousands of pre-screened potential applicants, a large network of associates and also affiliations with different education organizations from which to identify possible applicants who would meet the requirements for the Little Rock position.

Those requirements would be determined in part by meeting individually and collectively with board members, as well as meeting with district employees and the public in morning and evening forums.

Among the features of the Ray and Associates' customized process for each district search are in-depth candidate interviews for viewing by the school board prior to the board doing its own interviews.

After the interviews of the two companies, Little Rock School Board members were complimentary of both firms and their preparation and presentations.

Board member Jeff Wood said that if the decision was left to him alone he would prefer Ray and Associates, but he offered support to the other board members -- Adams, Vicki Hatter, Michael Mason and Sandrekkia Morning -- who favored what they saw to be a more personable relationship with BWP.

Mason had concerns about Ray and Associates' plans for multiple public forums. Morning noted that both of the BWP consultants were former superintendents and would know what the job entails.

Hatter said the large Ray and Associates had "a mega feel" and Adams said Little Rock might benefit by being a more significant client and draw more service from a the midsize BWP firm. Adams also said that people he had consulted about search firms had more positive comments about BWP.

Committee members had asked the companies about how they conduct background checks of applicants, how the companies would promote the district and city to those not familiar with Central Arkansas, what the companies see as the top characteristics of successful superintendents, how long the superintendents the companies place in jobs remain in those jobs, and what are the pitfalls to be avoided in a superintendent search.