Monthly U.S. budget deficit drops

WASHINGTON -- The federal government in December posted its smallest monthly budget deficit in two years thanks to a rebounding economy that helped boost tax receipts, coupled with slower spending as some coronavirus relief programs ended.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the December deficit of $21.3 billion was the smallest monthly deficit since a $13 billion shortfall in December 2019. That was before the coronavirus pandemic hit in in the U.S., pushing millions of people out of work and sending the economy into a short, but steep recession

For the first three months of the current federal budget year, which began on Oct. 1, the government recorded a deficit of $377.7 billion. That's 30.1% below the shortfall run up during the same period a year ago when the government was still spending trillions of dollars to keep the economy from falling even deeper.

Many of those government support programs have now ended or are being tapped less as more people return to work.

Also in the October-December period, government revenue was up 30.1% compared with the same period a year ago. Tax revenue from individuals and corporations was up by solid amounts, reflecting an economy growing this year at the fastest pace since the mid-1980s.

However, government spending during the period rose by a much smaller 3.9% compared with the same period a year ago, totaling $1.43 trillion. Both government outlays and tax receipts, which totaled $1.05 trillion, were both records for the first three months of a budget year.

December's monthly deficit of $21.3 billion compared with a deficit in December 2020 of $143.6 billion. There would have actually been a surplus last month if not for calendar quirks that required some government benefit payments for January to be paid in December.

The deficit for the 2021 budget year that ended in September was $2.78 trillion, the second highest in history. That followed a record $3.13 trillion deficit in the 2020 budget year, reflecting the huge amount of government spending that occurred because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Economists believe that with pandemic spending winding down, this year's deficit will be about half the size of the 2021 shortfall.

Oxford Economics is projecting a federal budget deficit of $1.40 trillion this year.

Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist with the firm, said that figure is $70 billion higher than what she was forecasting in December, an increase that reflects the fact that Oxford Economics now expects the economy in 2022 to grow at a slower pace of around 4%, as measured by the gross domestic product.

That would be down from a December GDP forecast of 4.4% for 2022. Many economists have been lowering their growth forecasts for this year to reflect the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

If President Joe Biden fails to win congressional passage of his Build Back Better spending plan for improvements in the social safety net and combating climate change, the deficit this year will be $100 billion to $150 billion lower than Oxford's current estimate of $1.40 trillion, Vanden Houten said.

Accumulating deficits add to the overall federal debt, which totaled more than $29.8 trillion as of Tuesday. That figure includes more than $6.2 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.