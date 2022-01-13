• Judge Steve Harvey? At least for its first week, having the comic serve as a reality show arbiter seems like an inspired idea. His show's premiere was the most-watched nonfootball program on ABC last week, its audience of 5.2 million people nearly 2 million more than a season-opening episode of the much better known "The Bachelor," the Nielsen company said. Just before the debut, the Daily Beast's Kyndall Cunningham predicted "Judge Steve Harvey" would leave viewers laughing and in awe of the host's branding capabilities. "Despite the innate absurdity of the project -- mainly in that Harvey is not a judge nor has any legal experience -- his entry into the ecosystem of network court shows is an undeniably astute move," Cunningham wrote. He arbitrates disputes, much like any TV judge, but his show lacks the self-serious demeanor of other shows that try to replicate a real-life courtroom, she said. Despite the good vibes, Harvey couldn't much help the well-reviewed sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," that premiered in the next time slot last week to an audience of 3.45 million people, Nielsen said.

• If you need more proof that the Queen of Soul has been portrayed by great performers, look no further than the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations announced Wednesday. Jennifer Hudson received a nod in the category of best performance by a female actor in a movie for her role as Aretha Franklin in the bio-pic "Aretha." Before her death in Detroit in 2018, Franklin chose the Oscar winner from "Dreamgirls" to play her on the big screen. Hudson will be competing against Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye Bakker," Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter," Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci" and Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos." And, in the small-screen category for TV movies and limited series, Cynthia Erivo landed a best performance by a female actor nomination for "Genius: Aretha" from the National Geographic network. Erivo will be up against Jennifer Coolidge of "The White Lotus," Margaret Qualley of "Maid," Jean Smart of "Mare of Easttown" and Kate Winslet of "Mare of Easttown." In the best male lead actor category, nominees include Will Smith in "King Richard," Benedict Cumberbatch for "The Power of the Dog," Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Andrew Garfield in "tick, tick...Boom!" and Javier Bardem in "Being the Ricardos." Nominated for the guild's top award, best ensemble, were the casts of Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical "Belfast"; the coming-of-age drama "CODA"; Ridley Scott's true-tale, high-camp "House of Gucci"; Adam McKay's apocalypse comedy "Don't Look Up"; and the family tennis drama "King Richard." The 28th SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Feb. 27.