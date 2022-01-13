NATO, Russia stand firm at talks

BRUSSELS -- A high-stakes meeting between NATO and Russian officials yielded no new agreements on Wednesday, but Western diplomats voiced hope the Kremlin might eventually accept compromise proposals designed to avert a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Negotiators did leave open the possibility of future talks with Moscow on arms control, missile deployments and ways to prevent military incidents between Russia and the West.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian and NATO officials, in the first such encounter since 2019, voiced a need to "explore a schedule for future meetings," but that there was no breakthrough on the central impasse over Russia's demand that Ukraine and other former Soviet states be barred from ever joining the Western military alliance.

The talks come as Russia's massing of some 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine stokes fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to launch a new attack, along with broader concerns about a more aggressive Russia on Europe's eastern edge.

Officials said that all 30 NATO members voiced support in the nearly four-hour meeting for the bloc's "open door" policy that would admit Ukraine or Georgia if they meet entry requirements, a proposition that Moscow says poses a grave threat to Russian security.

"This is not an easy discussion, but that is exactly why the meeting was so important," Stoltenberg told reporters. "NATO allies are clear-eyed about the prospects for progress in these talks."













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/113talks/]





In one potentially encouraging sign, Stoltenberg said NATO countries voiced interest in reopening respective missions in Moscow and Brussels that were shuttered this fall amid heightened Russia-European tensions. He also said NATO is keen to discuss ways to prevent dangerous military incidents or accidents involving Russia and the Western allies, reducing space and cyber threats, as well as setting limits on missile deployments and other arms control initiatives.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who headed the U.S. delegation, said Russian diplomats would need to confer with Putin about a series of American suggestions for possible joint steps related to arms control, military exercises and U.S. positioning of missiles in Ukraine. The Biden administration hopes Putin will assent to such steps in lieu of limits to NATO's presence in Eastern Europe.

Russia has also demanded that NATO agree not to carry out any military activity in Central Asia, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and non-NATO countries in Eastern Europe -- a demand that NATO has similarly said it would not accept.

"There is plenty to work on, where we have places where we can enhance mutual security. There are some places we cannot," Sherman said in separate remarks to reporters.

"But there is progress that can be made. And everyone, Russia, most of all, will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext" for potential military action, she said. "They may not even know yet," she added.

While Russia denies any plans to attack, Putin has accused NATO of threatening Russian security and warned of a "military-technical" response to any "unfriendly steps."

Even as the United States, NATO and European Union officials promise severe economic consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, U.S. officials have said they see no signs of Russian de-escalation.

In his own media briefing after the Brussels meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko described the talks as "direct, robust and deep."

"But at the same time, it showed a long list of differences on fundamental issues," he said. "Attempts to build security against Russia and without Russia's participation are counterproductive and bound to fail. ... If the approach will be intimidation, we will pursue counter-intimidation."

Grushko downplayed the chances of a resumption of diplomatic ties between NATO and Russia, blaming NATO for the rift.

Stoltenberg underlined that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements and that NATO would continue to leave its door open to new members.

"No one else has anything to say, and of course, Russia does not have a veto," he said.

Grushko countered by saying that "the freedom to choose ways of ensuring one's security mustn't be implemented in a way that infringes on legitimate security interests of others."

The Brussels meeting marks the second in a series of high-level U.S. and Russian encounters this week. On Sunday and Monday, Sherman held bilateral talks with Russian officials in Geneva. Today, U.S. and Russian diplomats will take part in a meeting in Vienna of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Sherman said Moscow's objective in holding live-fire exercises during this week's crisis talks was unclear. "But it is not conducive to getting to a diplomatic solution, so Russia has a choice to make," she said.

More than 10,000 Russian troops in southern Russia began military exercises Wednesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on Wednesday, denied any relationship between the exercises and the NATO-Russia Council talks.

In the United States on Wednesday, Senate Democrats released their White House-backed proposal for legislation that would ratchet up sanctions on Russia if it sends troops into Ukraine. The measures would target Putin, his top civilian and military leaders, and leading Russian financial institutions.

Information for this article was contributed by Perry Stein, Robyn Dixon, Missy Ryan, Paul Sonne and Maria Ilyushina of the Washington Post; and by Lorne Cook, Vladimir Isachenkov, Ellen Knickmeyer and Jari Tanner of The Associated Press.