Conway solar power

part of $533M deal

Lightsource bp of San Francisco said Wednesday that it has closed on a $533 million financing package of its construction and operations of several solar projects, including a 135-megawatt project that will provide power to more than 21,400 homes in the Conway area.

Lightsource's Conway Solar project will have a long-term agreement to sell the power to Conway Corp., the city's public utility.

"Our mission is to provide safe, affordable, reliable, innovative and environmentally sound service to our customers," Brett Carroll, chief executive officer of Conway Corp., said in a news release. "This solar project checks all those boxes. It is a project that will have lasting impact on our community. We look forward to working with Lightsource bp to get the project under construction and delivering service to our customers."

The solar farm will be built near Happy, an unincorporated community in White County a few miles southeast of Searcy. Construction is set to start in March and will create about 200 jobs, Lightsource bp said. Operations are expected to begin in mid-2023.

Lightsource bp said it has raised more than $2.3 billion in financing for its projects in 10 states.

-- Stephen Steed

Online shopping for

holidays down in '21

Online shopping for Christmas gifts last year in the U.S. grew at the slowest rate since at least 2014, according to Adobe Analytics, after a blowout year in 2020.

Consumers spent a record $204.5 billion on e-commerce from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, an 8.6% increase from the previous-year period, Adobe said. Growth slowed from previous years amid decreased popularity of major shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, fewer discounts on key gift categories, and the emergence of the omicron variant that sickened workers and upended some holiday gatherings.

Supply-chain snarls and cargo delays also hurt some retailers' inventories. Adobe tracked 6 billion out-of-stock messages online during the shopping season, a 10% increase from the previous year.

Online spending grew at least 13% in each of the six previous shopping seasons.

-- Bloomberg WPNS

Arkansas Index logs

gain in day's trading

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 780.22, up 3.76.

"Equities advanced early in the day despite a strong December CPI report but subsequently retreated to close relatively unchanged with the consumer staples and health care sectors underperforming as investors question the impact of a weakening U.S. dollar," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.