Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Michael Henry, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Henry was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Don Johnston, 79, of 8173 Ironwood Court in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Johnston was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Ishine McFarlane, 25, of 48 E. Township St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. McFarlane was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.