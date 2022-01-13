Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles decline

Oil prices climbed after two major agencies indicated that markets may be tighter than previously forecast and a government report showed U.S. crude inventories plummeted.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $82 on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since November. U.S. stockpiles fell 4.55 million barrels last week, according to government data. U.S. crude-oil stocks are now at the lowest level since October 2018.

The U.S. weekly report followed the International Energy Agency saying that the relatively small hit to demand from the omicron covid variant means consumption has been stronger than many observers had expected. On Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed global oil inventories will decline slightly in the first quarter, compared with a previous forecast of expansion.

The energy information agency's Short-Term Energy Outlook also showed that global oil stockpiles declined by almost 3 million barrels a day in December, underscoring recent bullish price moves. Crude's rally on Tuesday to the highest close since Nov. 11 came alongside gains in raw materials and equities after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sought to reassure investors that the central bank can rein in inflation without damaging the U.S. economy.

"Demand dynamics are stronger than many of the market observers had thought," International Energy Agency Executive Director Birol said on a call with reporters. "Mainly due to the milder omicron expectations."

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose 1.9% Tuesday to $82.76 at closing in New York. Brent crude for March settlement climbed 1.2% to $84.72 a barrel.

U.S. consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, illustrating rapid inflation that sets the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate increases as soon as March. The consumer price index climbed 7% in 2021, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday, in line with forecasts.