100 years ago

Jan. 13, 1922

• John Anna Davis told the police that Dean Kendricks attacked her with a revolver and after knocking her down, fell on her and fired one shot. Davis was removed to the city hospital, where attendants said she had not been shot. The Davis woman said she asked the Kendricks woman where her husband was. She said Dean objected to the question and accused her of "trifling" with her husband. ... The police believe that Dean struck Davis with the revolver, accidentally discharging it, and ... that the barrel of the weapon was close to Davis's head, evidenced by powder burns on her cheek.

50 years ago

Jan. 13, 1972

PARAGOULD -- Four men, including the constable of Lafe, were charged with gambling following a raid on a residence. ... Sheriff James Cox said he and his deputies had checked the house frequently and that Tuesday night he and two deputies and state Trooper James Danley saw cars parked around the house. They went to a window, peeked in and saw some men playing poker. They went back to Paragould for a warrant and then returned to make the arrest. The officers confiscated $62.25 and several decks of playing cards. The men were released on $200 bonds.

25 years ago

Jan. 13, 1997

• Police found 57 firearms, as much as 20,000 rounds of ammunition, the makings of two possible pipe bombs and narcotics Sunday after a phone tip led them to a south Little Rock storage facility. A search of two garage-sized storage units uncovered dozens of handguns, shotguns and rifles, some with laser sights. Police also confiscated counter-surveillance equipment and Teflon-coated ammunition. ... At least one of the guns had been reported stolen, Little Rock police Capt. Sam Williams said. The stolen gun, Williams said, along with the pipe-bomb ingredients and suspected drugs, could mean additional criminal charges for a local man arrested Friday on suspicion of drug violations after a routine traffic stop.

10 years ago

Jan. 13, 2012

BENTON -- A former Saline County jail inmate who suffers from double vision and a drooping face is entitled to have a jury decide whether jailers are to blame. ... James Grundon's lawsuit alleges that while being held in the Benton facility awaiting transfer to the state prison on Nov. 4, 2009, he got into a fight with a fellow inmate that left him with severe facial injuries. ... It wasn't until he saw an ear, nose and throat specialist on Nov. 24, 2009, that a doctor ordered immediate surgery to prevent permanent injury. ... He didn't see a doctor in the prison until Dec. 22, 2009, and then ... he wasn't taken there until March 18, 2010. Finally, on May 5, 2010, a Little Rock surgeon determined that the only option was reconstructive plastic surgery. The lawsuit indicates Grundon has never received the treatment.