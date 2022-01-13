Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Greenwood 49, Van Buren 23

The Lady Bulldogs broke open a close game with a 7-2 run to end the first half, then used a 20-1 scoring advantage in the third quarter to ease to the 5A-West win on Tuesday night.

Anna Trusty scored 13 of her 18 points in the decisive third quarter, when the Lady Bulldogs forced 10 turnovers, for Greenwood (10-4, 1-0). Mady Cartwright scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half to pace Greenwood to a 26-17 halftime cushion.

Brooklyn Kannady and Allie Moss each scored nine points for Van Buren (6-8, 0-2).

Siloam Springs 53, Alma 36

After spotting Alma a 10-0 lead to start the game, the Lady Panthers went on a 21-2 run to turn the game around and pick up a 5A-West Conference victory at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Alma led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored the Lady Airedales 17-4 in the second to go up 26-14 at halftime.

Alma cut the Lady Panthers' lead to 38-30 entering the fourth quarter, where the Lady Panthers outscored Alma 15-6.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs (11-3, 2-0) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Mimo Jacklik had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Reina Tiefel added 10 points, while Brooke Smith had 10 rebounds.

Presli Taylor led Alma (7-7, 0-2) with 11 points, while Lydia Mann had nine and Jordan Gramlich eight.

Farmington 53, Pea Ridge 29

Farmington bolted to an early 19-3 lead and rolled to a 4A-1 Conference victory over Pea Ridge in Blackhawk Arena.

Jenna Lawrence had 16 points and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Cardinals (18-1, 4-0), who led 35-16 at halftime and 47-21 after three quarters. Leah Telgemeier led Pea Ridge (11-8, 2-2)with eight points.

Gravette 43, Shiloh Christian 40

Gravette bounced back from a 24-21 halftime deficit to defeat Shiloh Christian during a 4A-1 Conference game in Lion Arena.

The Lady Lions (11-7, 2-1) outscored the Lady Saints (9-8, 1-3) 11-7 in the third quarter to take a 32-31 lead, then held on to take the win.

Reese Hamilton finished with 17 points and was the only Gravette player in double figures. Hailey Tunnell led Shiloh with 11 points, while Sydney Wyand added 10.

Huntsville 48, Berryville 36

Carlie Howerton had 12 points and Mykenna Kirk scored 10, all in the second half, as Huntsville earned a 4A-1 Conference win over Berryville.

Huntsville (7-8, 2-1) led 9-5 after one quarter and continued to pull away with a 19-14 halftime cushion and a 35-30 lead after three quarters.

Hannah Youngblood led Berryville (5-6, 0-2) with 17 points.

Valley Springs 61, Elkins 22

Valley Springs led 21-2 after the first quarter and coasted to a 3A-1 Conference victory at Elkins.

Macy Willis scored 19 points for the Lady Tigers (14-8, 3-1), who led 36-6 at halftime and 48-14 after three quarters.

Cayley Patrick added 14 points for Valley Springs.

Lamar 75, Perryville 51

Shae Taylor had 20 points to lead four Lamar players in double figures, and the Lady Warriors continued their winning ways against Perryville in 3A-5 Conference action at Perryville.

Lamar (15-1, 5-0) led 19-13 after one quarter and continued to pull away as the Lady Warriors led 34-24 at halftime and 54-35 after three quarters.

Kori Sanders added 18 points for Lamar, which extended its winning streak to six games, while Morgan Cochran added 14 and Karley Williams 13.

Paris 52, Cedarville 33

The Paris Lady Eagles rolled to a 52-33 win over Cedarville in 3A-4-West play Tuesday.

McKenzie Marion had 16 points to lead the Lady Pirates. Teammate Elizabeth Terry finished with 12.

BOYS

Berryville 69, Huntsville 38

Weston Teague had 24 points and Berryville blew past Huntsville with a strong third quarter during 4A-1 Conference play in Charles Berry Gymnasium.

Berryville (15-4, 2-1) led 16-6 after one quarter and 32-20 at halftime, then outscored Huntsville 26-8 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 58-28 and force the running clock.

D.J. Colbert was the only other Bobcat in double figures, finishing with 13 points. Mason Davidson had 12 for Huntsville (9-5, 1-2).

Gravette 56, Shiloh Christian 41

Gravette outscored Shiloh Christian 15-9 in the second quarter to break a 10-10 tie, and the Lions went on to defeat the Saints during 4A-1 Conference action in Lion Arena.

Gravette extended its lead to 41-29 after three quarters, thanks to Michael Duke's two free throws with 2.4 seconds left and Brady Hunt's steal of the inbounds pass and layup at the buzzer.

Gunnar Woolard led the Lions (12-6, 2-1) with 18 points. Bodie Neal led Shiloh Christian (3-13, 0-4).

Prairie Grove 51, Gentry 43

Landon Semrad scored 25 points to lead Prairie Grove past Gentry.

Semrad had 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, who scored nine consecutive points to break a 38-38 tie. Semrad had two fastbreak baskets and made two free throws to key the surge.

Eric Henderson added 10 points for Prairie Grove while Garrison Jackson and Bart Walker had 13 points each to lead Gentry.

Lead Hill 56, Izard County Consolidated 50

Lead Hill bounced back in the second half and claimed a nonconference victory on the road Monday night.

The Tigers trailed 25-23 at halftime but went on to take a 41-38 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Will Mancinelli had 25 points to lead Lead Hill, while Mason Cain added 10 and Dustin Turner chipped in 8 points and 10 rebounds.

Heber Springs 62, Clarksville 46

Parker Brown scored 20 points Tuesday to lead Heber Springs to a 62-46 win over short-handed Clarksville.

The Panthers (8-8, 3-2) were without leading scorer Owen Ashlock.

Gavin Vaughn and Eli Riggs added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Panthers (11-7, 2-3). Ryan Crocker finished with 10 points.

Tobin Bush led the Panthers with 18 points. Landon Leeds and Braxton Payne had seven and six, respectively. Cade Davis and Cody Qualls scored five points each.

Cedarville 61, Paris 50

Darryl Kattich scored 26 points to help lead surging Cedarville to a double-digit win over Paris Tuesday in 3A-4 West play.

The Pirates' Hayden Morton added 14. Cedarville (9-5, 4-1) has won seven of nine.

Sam Muldrow and Hayden Morton finished with 15 points apiece for the Eagles (11-6, 3-3).

Lamar 48, Perryville 43

Bradlee Kemp scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds Tuesday to power Lamar to a close win over Perryville, the Warriors' fifth conference victory in six games.

Dylan Mize went 3-for-7 from the 3-point line and finished with 17 points. He also pulled down four rebounds.

Lamar (10-6, 5-1) will host Baptist Prep Friday.

Cotter 58, Life Way Christian 34

Hayden Hutson scored 20 points to help lead Cotter past Lifeway Christian.

Colton Jones and Trace Ewing added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Warriors.

Cotter (14-10, 6-2) will face Arkansas Arts Academy Friday.

Ozark 44, Subiaco 43

Kyle Archer scored 15 points to pace Ozark to a one-point win over Subiaco Academy in 4A-4 play Tuesday.

Tanner Bailie had eight points for the Hillbillies. Landon Wright, Braeson Peters and Kayden McAnally added six points each.



