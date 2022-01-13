LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Rachel 'Brick' Fields to perform at White Water





Rachel "Brick" Fields and Fonky Donkey perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Fields, a singer-songwriter-guitarist-flutist, and her husband, guitarist and backing vocalist Larry Brick, will be accompanied by Little Rock band Fonky Donkey.

Fields was born in Pine Bluff and raised in Batesville, where she played flute in the high school band. She grew up in a musical family, the niece of noted singer-songwriter Mike "Burger" Scoggins, who led the Arkansas band Sweet Magnolia in the late '70s and early '80s. Fields, along with her West Memphis-raised husband, who met, married and started their band, Brick Fields, in 2007, live in Prairie Grove and primarily perform in Northwest Arkansas.

The band recently released a pair of albums, "Live at George's" and "Into the Garden," which they dedicated to their late bassist, Hoobie Daniels. Their song, "Soul of a Woman," won an Independent Music Award for Blues Song in 2021. Fields is also a member of Northwest Arkansas "supergroup," Divas on Fire. Admission is $5.

◼️ Emily Fenton, Michael Richard Hall and Turquoise perform at 8 p.m. today ($7) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($10 standing room; $15 seated); "Now That's What I Call Wubs," featuring Droop Method, Fuchsiallama, Qwulla, Hieronaut and Manipadme perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Fireside Collective performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($10 SRO, $12 advance reserved, $15 day of show reserved) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Cody Hibbard performs at 8:15 p.m. today at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. ($10 advance, $12 day of show). (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen & Nick Devlin perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

◼️ P***** Comets, along with Adam Faucett & the Spectral Class, perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pizza D'Action, 2919 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is $5. (501) 666-5403.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ The Rodney Block Collective performs at 9 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ The Parker Francis Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Jocko performs at 8 p.m. today and Ed Bowman performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Jonathan DerGazarian performs at an evening of "improv" music, along with Isaac Helgestad, Preston Tackett, Tim Lauffer and Shawn Lamkin at 8 p.m. today; Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Chad Marshall Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

MAUMELLE

Call Your Shot performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle. (501) 800-1123.

ROLAND

Trey Johnson performs Saturday afternoon at River Bottom Winery in Roland. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Trey Johnson performs at 3 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

BATESVILLE

Rachel "Brick" Fields performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Fox Creek BBQ, 129 Lawrence St., Batesville. (870) 698-0034; foxcreekbbq.com.

BENTON

The Saline Symphony Orchestra performs its first spring semester rehearsal, open to musicians who wish to join, and students, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Middle School, 5415 Northlake Road, Alexander. (501) 316-0937; salinesymphony.org.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Boots Bailey & The Boys perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at The Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 225-2325.

CADDO VALLEY

Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Blackstrap performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Whiskey Halo performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway. (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Donnie Lee Strickland performs at 9 p.m. Friday and South of Saturn performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Deshon & The Electric perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Dandelion Heart performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton performs at 8:30 p.m. today and Mister Lucky performs at 9 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Dallas Moore performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Jimmy Lewis performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Rachel "Brick" Fields performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Cody Hibbard and The Chad Cooke Band perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $12-$15. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

HOT SPRINGS

Roots to Branches performs from 8-11 p.m. Saturday and Bluesboy Jag performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Lazy Desperados perform an acoustic show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-6600; hotelhotsprings.org

◼️ Randall Shreve performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $5 to $250. The Afterthought Reunion Jam Band performs at 8 p.m. Monday. Tickets range from $5 to $250. (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

◼️ Guayuver'z performs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1609 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. (501) 623-2406.

◼️ Brass Tacks perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Fat Jack's Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.

◼️ Silent Thunder performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455.

◼️ DJ Courier performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-6686.

◼️ Relentless performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and The Buh Jones Band performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at "Prime Time in the Fountain Room" in the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa; from 9:30- 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., (501) 701-4544, splashwinebar.com, Hot Springs; and for brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.

◼️ Spa City Legacy performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dazz & Brie perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Brynn Bowman performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; Bad Habit performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday; and The Van Houten/LaMadrid Ensemble perform a jazz show from 3-5 p.m. Sunday ($10) at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Glen Parker performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Liv and Alex perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick Magnolia, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Highway 124 performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and The Jack Fancy Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, Morrilton. Admission is $5. 1222 1⁄2 E. Broadway St. (501) 354-8937.

PARAGOULD

Nightwing, with special guests Sand Creek, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Collins Theatre in Paragould. Admission is $10, with all proceeds benefiting the Collins Theatre Foundation. 120 W. Emerson St. (501) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com.

PINE BLUFF

"Sound of the Pride," students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, present a "tiny desk" style concert from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The show is open to those age 16 and older. Admission is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. (870) 536-3375.

TICKETS

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town perform at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Walmart Amp in Rogers, along with opening act The Cadillac Three, and tickets, $40 to $138.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

◼️ CeCe Winans performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Fine Arts Center in the East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, and tickets, $44, went on sale Monday at eacc.edu or (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or at the center's ticket office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.



