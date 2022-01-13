Rogers School District going to remote learning Friday

The Rogers School District will have a remote learning day for all pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students on Friday because of staff shortages, the district announced Thursday.

Rogers is the latest school district in Northwest Arkansas to shift to remote learning this week. The Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, Elkins, Prairie Grove, Lincoln and Greenland districts decided earlier this week to go virtual today and Friday, all because of staff shortages connected to covid-19.

In the River Valley, the Alma School District moved to virtual for today and Friday, and the Cedarville School District gave students the option of learning from home both today and Friday.

Rogers teachers will communicate with students regarding their assignments, according to a district news release. Rogers has an enrollment of about 15,600 students.

The Springdale School District announced Thursday that Turnbow and Hunt elementary schools will transition to remote learning Friday as well. They join three other Springdale schools -- Jones and Parson Hills elementary schools and Sonora Middle School -- that made the shift to online school earlier this week.

The decision to transition to remote learning is made on a school-by-school basis, according to a Springdale district news release.

Founders Classical Academy, a charter school in Bentonville, also will go remote Friday, the school announced Thursday.

Monday is a scheduled vacation day due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Schools plan to reopen Tuesday.

Other schools in the region that have pivoted to online-only this week include Farmington Middle School and Farmington Junior High School.

Arkansas Arts Academy, a charter school in Rogers, plans to do remote learning through Jan. 21.