High school basketball

Wednesday's scores
Boys
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 71, LISA Academy West 37
Girls
4A-3
Valley View 56, Pocahontas 27
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 71, LISA Academy West 17
Today's games
Subject to change
4A-3
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*
Trumann at Brookland*
Blytheville at Southside Batesville*
3A-3
Gosnell at Hoxie*
Hoxie at Harrisburg#
Osceola at Walnut Ridge#
Rivercrest at Gosnell#
2A-3
Bay at Buffalo Island Central#
Cross County at East Poinsett County#
Marmaduke at Riverside#
2A-6
Carlisle at Marianna#
England at KIPP Delta*
1A-1 East
Deer at Mount Judea*
1A-2
Izard County at Viola
Shirley at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-4
Western Yell County at Guy-Perkins
1A-7
Mount Ida at Kirby*
Nonconference
Abundant Life at Saline Co. Homeschool*
Corning at Southland, Mo.#
Flippin at Kingston#
Hartsville, Mo. at Viola*
Lafayette County at Spring Hill*
Maumelle Charter at Magnet Cove*
Rector at Piggott*
Union Christian at Community Christian*
*Boys only
#Girls only