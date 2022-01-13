Sections
High school basketball

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:03 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Boys

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 71, LISA Academy West 37

Girls

4A-3

Valley View 56, Pocahontas 27

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 71, LISA Academy West 17

Today's games

Subject to change

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*

Trumann at Brookland*

Blytheville at Southside Batesville*

3A-3

Gosnell at Hoxie*

Hoxie at Harrisburg#

Osceola at Walnut Ridge#

Rivercrest at Gosnell#

2A-3

Bay at Buffalo Island Central#

Cross County at East Poinsett County#

Marmaduke at Riverside#

2A-6

Carlisle at Marianna#

England at KIPP Delta*

1A-1 East

Deer at Mount Judea*

1A-2

Izard County at Viola

Shirley at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-4

Western Yell County at Guy-Perkins

1A-7

Mount Ida at Kirby*

Nonconference

Abundant Life at Saline Co. Homeschool*

Corning at Southland, Mo.#

Flippin at Kingston#

Hartsville, Mo. at Viola*

Lafayette County at Spring Hill*

Maumelle Charter at Magnet Cove*

Rector at Piggott*

Union Christian at Community Christian*

*Boys only

#Girls only

Print Headline: Schedule

