Second former Razorback commits to LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks will face two members of their starting secondary from 2021 next season when they host LSU on Nov. 12.

Greg Brooks Jr., the starting nickel back in 10 games last season, announced Thursday he was going back to his home state and committing to LSU.

Brooks, a native of Harvey, La., wrote on his Instagram account, “Really from that bayou, this that alligator walk! I’m coming home. Geaux Tigers.”

Brooks joins former four-year Arkansas safety Joe Foucha, a New Orleans native, who announced on Tuesday he would play his final season with the Tigers. Foucha was a team captain for the Razorbacks in 2021.

Brooks racked up 112 tackles and 4 interceptions in his 3-year career, which included 30 starts.

He ranked seventh on the team in 2021 with 48 tackles and added 2.5 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 quarterback hurries. Brooks had his lone interception of the season in Arkansas’ 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Brooks is one of eight lost starters on defense for the Razorbacks, including four with eligibility remaining. Cornerback Montaric Brown and John Ridgeway chose not to use their covid year as granted by the NCAA and declared for the NFL Draft, while Brooks and Foucha entered the transfer portal.







