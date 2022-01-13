Sentencing of Holmes faces delay

Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder convicted of four counts of felony criminal fraud by a jury earlier this month, probably will not receive her sentence until after Labor Day, according to a new court filing.

Federal prosecutors and her defense team have agreed to put off a sentencing hearing until Sept. 12, after the Sept. 5 holiday, the joint motion filed Tuesday said. Sentencing in federal criminal trials usually takes place within a few months.

The filing describes the reason for the delay as related to "ongoing proceedings in a related matter." The federal fraud trial of Holmes' co-accused, former Theranos chief operating officer Sunny Balwani, is expected to start in March.

Holmes' jury in U.S. District Court in San Jose, Calif., on Jan. 3 found her guilty of four charges of defrauding investors, acquitted her of four charges of defrauding patients, and were unable to agree on three charges of defrauding investors.

She is free on a $500,000 bond secured by her signature, but the filing said her lawyers have agreed with the prosecution to have the bond secured by property. The property was not described other than to say it would be identified by the federal court system's pre-trial services branch.

Prosecutors also said in the filing that by the end of this week they intend to drop the three fraud charges against Holmes that resulted in a hung jury, and which Judge Edward Davila ruled were incidents of mistrial.