Snow expected Saturday in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley





Forecasters expect most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to receive under an inch of accumulating snow Saturday, though some areas could get up to two inches.

High terrain areas will be prone to see more wintry precipitation this weekend, according to the National Weather Service's website.

Eastern Washington and Benton counties, in addition to Carroll and Madison counties, are likely to get more snow than areas near the Oklahoma state line.

The service predicts a 70 percent chance of snow in Fayetteville, which will probably be mixed with rain as well.

Forecasts anticipate precipitation beginning at midnight with snow possible from early Saturday morning to the evening. A 30 percent chance of snow is predicted for Saturday night.

"The exact track of the storm system remains uncertain at this time, so stay tuned to the latest forecasts heading into the weekend," the service stated on its website.

A high temperature of 38 degrees and a low of 19 is forecast for Saturday in Fayetteville.

(Courtesy photo/National Weather Service)






