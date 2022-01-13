Super Quiz: Nautical Language

1. The front part of a ship is the bow, and the rear part is the ----------.

2. Two-word term for the first trip of a vessel.

3. It's the opposite of starboard.

4. An island's windward side faces the prevailing winds, whereas the -------------- side faces away from the wind.

5. Alexander Graham Bell suggested this nautical word be used when answering a telephone.

6. As a noun, it is a measurement of water depth. As a verb, it means "comprehend."

7. This nautical expression is used to mean "blind drunk."

8. According to folklore, what sailors would go to Fiddler's Green?

9. This island was settled by mutineers from the HMS Bounty.

ANSWERS:

1. Stern

2. Maiden voyage

3. Port

4. Leeward

5. Ahoy

6. Fathom

7. Three sheets to the wind

8. Dead sailors

9. Pitcairn Island