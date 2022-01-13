Tigers top Gators as Days breaks out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Darius Days was mostly miserable during his last two trips home to play in front of friends and family members. He struggled, and LSU lost.

He tried to relax a little more this time around and ended up giving dozens of his fans who made the short trip north plenty of reason to cheer.

Days scored 20 points about 25 miles up the road from his hometown, Eric Gaines added 15 in his second start of the season and No. 12 LSU edged Florida 64-58 on Wednesday night.

"I told him in the locker room, 'You must have been saving it all up for this one,' " LSU Coach Will Wade said. "This has been a tough place for him to play."

Days made nine of 14 shots -- hitting six more than he did during his last two games in Gainesville -- and was a one-man show for stretches. It was a much-needed performance because the Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC) played without starting point guard Xavier Pinson (sprained knee) and had two big men foul out long before the game was decided.

"Everybody played their behind off," Days said.

Gaines came up big, too, scoring eight points in the second half and going 4 of 5 on free throws down the stretch in place of Pinson.

"Give our guys credit, man," Wade said. "We're a tough out. We've got guys that step up and come through for us. ... We just dug it out there. We didn't have our normal lineups in there; we had lineups in there we've never practiced with. Our guys just found a way."

The Gators (9-6, 0-3) lost for the sixth time in nine games and fell to 0-3 in league play for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

"We have to get this thing going," Florida Coach Mike White said. "We've proven to be capable. This team hasn't handled adversity very well. We've got to get some type of mojo back."

Colin Castleton led Florida with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Phlandrous Fleming added 11 points.

NO. 8 DUKE 76,

WAKE FOREST 64

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Paolo Banchero had 24 points and eighth-ranked Duke hit 13 consecutive shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest with Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.

Fellow freshman A.J. Griffin had a season-high 22 points to help the Blue Devils bounce back from a weekend home loss to Miami. They did it with the retiring longtime Duke coach out with what the school called a "non-covid-related virus," while associate head coach Jon Scheyer -- designated as Krzyzewski's successor after this season -- worked as acting coach.

Banchero and Griffin led the way as the Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) suddenly stretched out a two-possession lead in the final minute of the first half -- then carried a hot hand into the second that wobbled the Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3) for good.

Griffin ended the first half by pump-faking Khadim Sy off his feet and then stepping over to knock down a corner three-pointer just before the horn for the 35-29 lead. The Blue Devils made their last four shots of the first half, then roared out of the break by making their first nine shots.

Alondes Williams scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 71,

MINNESOTA 69

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a victory over Minnesota for a ninth consecutive win.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds and set up Hauser for the final basket.

Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Tyson Walker added 10 points.

The Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4) were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset.

Minnesota's chances to win were hurt when Eric Curry injured his left ankle with a minute left, putting him on the bench with 19 points.

Eylijah Stephens scored 18 points, Payton Willis had 15 and Jamison Battle added 13 points for the Gophers. Stephens made four free throws late, putting the teams in a 69-all tie.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 64,

NO. 17 XAVIER 60

CINCINNATI -- Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Justin Moore had 16 and No. 14 Villanova held off No. 17 Xavier.

Moore, the reigning Big East player of the week, scored 10 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds to help the Wildcats (12-4, 5-1) win their fifth in a row. Eric Dixon added 15 points and 10 boards.

It was the second consecutive big game for Gillespie, who had a season-high 28 points Saturday in a victory over DePaul.

Paul Scruggs and Nate Johnson each scored 15 for Xavier (12-3, 2-2), which trailed by 12 with 10 minutes remaining before rallying.

Villanova had a scoring drought of more than six minutes, helping the Musketeers get back in the game. Scruggs hit two key three-pointers, including one that tied the score at 56 with 2:16 left.

But then Moore made a layup, Brandon Slater sank a couple of free throws and Villanova was back in front by four with a minute to play. Moore sealed it by hitting two foul shots with six seconds left.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In Top 25 women's games Wednesday night, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 19 points apiece and Caroline Ducharme added 18 as No. 10 UConn rolled past Butler 92-47. Evina Westbrook contributed 13 points and Aaluyah Edwards 12 points for the Huskies (8-3, 4-0 Big East). It was the most points the Huskies scored since they had 95 in the season-opening 15-point win over Arkansas. ... Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated No. 13 Texas 70-66. Zakiyah Franklin hit a three-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn't trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play. Audrey Warren scored for Texas but after a Kansas miss, the Longhorns had a crucial shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining. Franklin made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game and following a Texas miss, Kersgieter iced it with two free throws to push the lead to 69-63 with 11 seconds remaining. ...Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 23 points and No. 24-ranked South Florida continued its mastery of Tulane beating the Waves 75-62. The Bulls (12-4, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) appeared poised to pull away when Elena Tsineke's basket gave South Florida a 58-48 lead with 6:57 left. But Tulane (8-5, 0-2) responded with an 8-2 run and were within 60-56 with 4:54 to go. South Florida, however, countered with a 9-4 spurt to stop Tulane's threat. ... Skylar Vann scored 22 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against No. 14 Baylor with a come-from-behind 83-77 victory. Baylor entered the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead and the Sooners didn't take a lead until Vann hit a three-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge. After Queen Egbo gave Baylor a 75-71 lead with 4:30 to play the Bears missed their last four shots and had four turnovers. Madi Williams scored 18 points for Oklahoma (14-2, 3-1 Big 12), which is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.

Butler forward Sydney Jaynes (32) loos to pass around Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. UConn won 92-47. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Butler guard Kendall Wingler (55) brings the ball up court in front of Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. UConn won 92-47. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) battles for a rebound with Butler guard Tenley Dowell (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. UConn won 92-47. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) and forward Dorka Juhasz (14) go after a rebound in front of Butler guard Tenley Dowell (11)in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. UConn won 92-47. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

