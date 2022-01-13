Two new alternatives added to Arkansas 112 improvement plans

Take a look, have a say

The additional alternative for consideration for the proposed Arkansas 112 improvements project can be viewed at the Arkansas Department of Transportation website here: https://hwy-112-job-090514-december-2021-ardot.hub.arcgis.com

If you do not have internet access, please contact the Environmental Division at 501-569-2281 to ask questions and get information about the proposed project.

Source: Arkansas Department of Transportation

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is adding two more alternatives to the Arkansas 112 widening project to address residents' concerns and it wants to hear what the public thinks about them.

The highway department held several, sometimes heated public input sessions in December 2020 and again in July. Based on the public comments received, the department added another alternative in the Cave Springs/Bentonville area between West Wallis Road and Arkansas 12.

Residents of the area said earlier they had concerns about flooding and the proximity of the road to their homes hurting property values and putting their children at risk. The new alternative appears to go further east, away from the more populated areas.

The other alternative is around Cave Springs, between the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass and West Wallis Road. The highway department envisioned going around the west side of Cave Springs, and that had a lot of residents wondering what economic impact it will have on businesses along the city's historic Main Street. The new alternative appears to make it easier to reach the city's Main Street on either end.

The new alternatives will be evaluated in the Environmental Assessment that is currently in progress, according to highway department officials.

Making Arkansas 112 a major north/south connection in coming years is part of the regional Transportation Improvement Program for Northwest Arkansas. Regional planners in January 2019 agreed to move forward with a vision for Arkansas 112 as a four-lane, north/south corridor with managed access. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is responsible for doing the work.

Plans call for four traffic lanes, a raised median, a 5-foot sidewalk, a 12-foot side path, curb and gutter, roundabouts and turnarounds every one-fourth of a mile.

The work is expected to be phased in several projects. The projects are expected to go out for bids in late 2023, according to Transportation Department officials. They expect construction to take two to three years.

The primary purpose of the Arkansas 112 improvements is to allow the road to carry significant local and regional traffic, according to the planning documents. Arkansas 112 is the only major north/south route through the metro region west of Interstate 49, which makes it critical for regional mobility as the area continues to grow, according to the document.

The region's population is projected to be close to 1 million by 2045. Bentonville and Fayetteville have already implemented raised medians, turn lanes, limited curb cuts, signal spacing and other access management strategies on portions of the road.