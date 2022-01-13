West Fork man sentenced for heroin

FAYETTEVILLE -- A West Fork man was sentenced Wednesday to 96 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, in April officers with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of Arnulfo Gomez, 22, in West Fork. Officers reported they knew Gomez to be a dealer of heroin based on previous controlled purchases of heroin from him.

During the search of the residence, officers located more than 100 grams of a mixture containing heroin, drug ledgers and drug paraphernalia.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.