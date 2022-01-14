2 pedestrians die crossing highways

Two people died crossing Arkansas roads on foot Wednesday and Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

An unidentified woman was struck and killed by a car around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday as she crossed Interstate 630 in Little Rock.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The woman was crossing the eastbound lanes near the Woodrow Street exit and was hit by a 2014 GMC Acadia.

Billy Daugherty, 43, of Statesville, N.C., was killed just after 3 a.m. Thursday as he ran across Interstate 40 near North Little Rock.

Daugherty was struck by a 2004 Kenworth truck headed east and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Troopers reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of each crash.