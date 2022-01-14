SUN BELT WOMEN

Arkansas State 98, Appalachian State 92

It was all offense, all the time as the entire Red Wolves starting lineup reached double figures in a come-from-behind victory at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

ASU (9-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) trailed by eight with 1:23 left in the third quarter and tied the game in the early stages of the fourth -- only to see the Mountaineers stretch their advantage back to 82-75 with 6:27 remaining.

But Jireh Washington, who scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, broke a 92-92 deadlock on a layup with 31 seconds remaining, and the Memphis native made four free throws down the stretch to put away Appalachian State (6-8, 0-1).

ASU's Morgan Wallace finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and reigning conference layer of the week Keya Patton added 19 points.